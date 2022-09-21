Cenovus Energy: Integration Continues

Summary

  • Operational optimization continues.
  • It takes several years to realize the full potential of a large acquisition like Husky.
  • The strategy to reduce exposure to WCS should continue into the future.
  • More acquisitions to continue to grow are likely.
  • The Superior Refinery should begin operations in the first quarter and the Toledo refinery should resume operations then as well.
Oil Field.

Leonid Ikan

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) combined with Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) some time ago. Yet a fair number of comments and articles indicate that the benefits should be apparent right away. To some extent, that is the case. However, it also takes

Cenovus Energy Latest Marketing Strategy

Cenovus Energy Latest Marketing Strategy (Cenovus Energy Fiscal Year 2023 Budget And Guidance)

Cenovus Energy Safety Record And Priorities

Cenovus Energy Safety Record And Priorities (Cenovus Energy 2023 Budget And Guidance Corporate Presentation)

Cenovus Energy U.S. Refining (Manufacturing) Guidance

Cenovus Energy U.S. Refining (Manufacturing) Guidance (Cenovus Energy 2023 Budget and Guidance Corporate Presentation)

Cenovus Energy Calculation Of Amounts Returned To Shareholders

Cenovus Energy Calculation Of Amounts Returned To Shareholders (Cenovus Energy Third Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVE, BP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Comments (28)

