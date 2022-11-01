Omnicell: Poor Track Record, Staying On The Sidelines

Jan. 22, 2023 7:36 PM ETOmnicell, Inc. (OMCL)
Karreta Advisors profile picture
Karreta Advisors
1.25K Followers

Summary

  • Omnicell has a record of volume growth but volatile profitability and is experiencing poor order visibility.
  • Operating in a competitive market with the healthcare industry under pressure from rising costs, we believe demand for automated pharmacy solutions will fall in priority.
  • Consensus forecasts look too optimistic for the next 2 years. We rate the shares as neutral.

Nurses And Health Care Workers Stage One Day Strike Protesting Against Employer Sutter Health

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

Despite the major drawdown in the shares, we rate the shares as neutral. Omnicell's (NASDAQ:OMCL) poor track record, low returns, volatile profitability, and lack of earnings visibility are high risks that are not sufficiently counterbalanced

Key financials including consensus forecasts

Key financials including consensus forecasts (Company, Refinitiv)

This article was written by

Karreta Advisors profile picture
Karreta Advisors
1.25K Followers
We are an independent research house. We look at global stocks, favoring those with sustainable growth and recognized or emerging as a high quality franchise at suitable valuations. We primarily serve institutional investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.