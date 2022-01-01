Local Bounti Vs. AppHarvest: Which Sustainable Farmer Will Grow Alpha?

Jan. 22, 2023 9:01 PM ETAppHarvest, Inc. (APPH), LOCL1 Comment
Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
6.88K Followers

Summary

  • Local Bounti and AppHarvest are both US-based controlled environment agriculture companies that went public in 2021 through the SPAC phenomenon.
  • Both companies have seen their valuations get significantly discounted over the last 12 months on the back of rising interest rates, continued net losses, and the risk-off environment.
  • Cumulative cash burn from operations and capex requirements have placed the near-term future of both companies under uncertainty.
Energy management in greenhouses

Pickone/iStock via Getty Images

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL), both US-based indoor farming companies, would spring on the stock market in 2021 on the back of a great SPAC wave. Their respective appeals were clear, the old system of farming was out of

This article was written by

Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
6.88K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. These two polarising forces lay at the core of my stock coverage. The aim is to avoid wealth destruction and embrace wealth creation. I primarily focus on sustainable companies, growth stocks, deSPACs, and income investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.