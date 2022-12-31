DIVO: Blue-Chip Portfolio Yielding 4.8%

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.02K Followers

Summary

  • The DIVO ETF is an actively managed ETF providing exposure to a portfolio of blue-chip companies with a history of growing dividends and earnings.
  • The DIVO ETF yields 4.8% based on portfolio dividends and written call premiums.
  • Based on its strong historical performance, I believe the DIVO may appeal to income-oriented investors.

Social Security Payments Increasing Do To Cost Of Living Increase From Inflation

Darren415/iStock via Getty Images

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:DIVO) gives investors exposure to a curated portfolio of high quality blue-chip companies with a history of dividend and earnings growth.

The fund has strong historical returns and

DIVO fund details

Figure 1 - DIVO fund details (amplifyetfs.com)

DIVO stock selection strategy

Figure 2 - DIVO stock selection strategy (amplifyetfs.com)

DIVO benefits from writing calls

Figure 3 - DIVO benefits from writing calls (amplifyetfs.com)

DIVO sector allocation

Figure 4 - DIVO sector allocation (amplifyetfs.com)

SPY sector allocation

Figure 5 - SPY sector allocation (amplifyetfs.com)

DIVO top 10 holdings

Figure 6 - DIVO top 10 holdings (amplifyetfs.com)

DIVO historical returns

Figure 7 - DIVO historical returns (amplifyetfs.com)

DIVO distribution grade

Figure 8 - DIVO distribution grade (Seeking Alpha)

DIVO vs. SCHd

Figure 9 - DIVO vs. SCHD (Author created with fund details and distribution from Seeking Alpha and returns and risk metrics from Portfolio Visualizer)

DIVO annual returns

Figure 10 - DIVO annual returns (morningstar.com)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

