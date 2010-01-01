Ranking The Diversified Healthcare Giants

Jan. 22, 2023 10:53 PM ETABBV, ABT, BDX, BDXB, BRKR, DHR, DHR.PA, DHR.PB, DXCM, EW, MDT, MKGAF, MKKGY, TMO1 Comment
Another Mountain's Rock Investing profile picture
Another Mountain's Rock Investing
2.2K Followers

Summary

  • The Top Six Healthcare Products and Service companies are some of the most popular investments in the market.
  • However, they offer varying financial profiles.
  • To understand where opportunity may lie, I ranked the group according to various financial metrics.
  • Read on to see how giants such as Thermo Fisher, Medtronic, and Abbott rank.

Modern operating room in a hospital generated digitally

alvarez

Introduction

With market caps ranging from $72 to $238 billion, there are six diversified healthcare giants that dominate the market of tools, equipment, and services. They are Thermo Fisher (TMO), Danaher (DHR), Abbott (

A summary of the life sciences tools and services industry

Health Advances

A summary of a poll of healthcare companies

Heidrich & Struggles

A summary of the Life Sciences Tools & Services segment

Yardeni Research

A summary of sales by segemnt

Abbott

A summary of each revenue segment.

Becton, Dickinson

A summary of each revenue segment

Danaher

A summary of each revenue segment

Medtronic

A summary of each revenue segment

Merck KGaA

A summary of each revenue segment

Thermo Fisher

A summary of the ranking results by metric

Author. Based on SA and Koyfin data.

A summary of correlations between the six assets

Portfolio Visualizer

This article was written by

Another Mountain's Rock Investing profile picture
Another Mountain's Rock Investing
2.2K Followers
Hello, I am an individual investor with an interest in bringing diversification of viewpoints to stock analysis and investing. This brings to point the Japanese proverb 他山之石 -ta-zan-no-ishi- which translates to "another-mountain's-rock" and denotes the importance of diversifying the sources of your knowledge in order to gain the advantage of multiple perspectives. Further, a rock represents the foundational aspects of the world a mountain supports, signifying the importance of understanding the simple fundamentals in order to succeed. As such, I cover a wide range of assets in order to find the best of every type of investing. Please consider following so we can continue down this path of knowledge together, and hopefully, I am able to provide some novel insights for you with every article. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.