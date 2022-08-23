Warner Bros. Discovery: Quality Over Quantity

Simple Investment Ideas profile picture
Simple Investment Ideas
5.41K Followers

Summary

  • Warner Bros. Discovery's quality over quantity approach will be a key differentiator moving forward.
  • WBD's recent successes with high-budget series like House of the Dragon and The Last of Us bode well for the company.
  • While WBD has arguably the deepest library of IP, the company may have a hard time leveraging said IP due to its debt load.
Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 - Show

Dimitrios Kambouris

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) has been one of the most talked about media companies over the past year. The company's ruthless cost-cutting measures and massive strategic shifts have caused anger and confusion among fandoms and investors alike. Despite the

This article was written by

Simple Investment Ideas profile picture
Simple Investment Ideas
5.41K Followers
AWS Certified Solutions Architect, AWS Certified SysOps Admin, AWS Certified Cloud PractitionerTop ~5% performer on Tipranks among all analysts and experts. https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/simple-investment-ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.