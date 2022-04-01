AST SpaceMobile: A Novel Technological Feat Diminished By All-Too-Familiar Financing Issues

Jan. 22, 2023 11:30 PM ETAST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS)
Futurist Stocks profile picture
Futurist Stocks
16 Followers

Summary

  • ASTS has reached a groundbreaking milestone with BlueWalker 3.
  • Financing issues and stock dilution constitute large risks to investors.
  • An overstated TAM is a further concern.

satellite and earth

enot-poloskun

ASTS SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:ASTS) is a company trying to accomplish something completely unique: the coverage of the entire world with satellite-based broadband direct to standard mobile phones. However, while the aim is undoubtedly impressive and likely beneficial for the world at

ASTS satellite architecture

ASTS August 2022 investor presentation

Space debris graph

European Space Agency

Market estimates

ASTS August 2022 investor presentation

This article was written by

Futurist Stocks profile picture
Futurist Stocks
16 Followers
Individual investor focusing mostly on speculative tech stocks that have growth potential. BSc in Finance.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser and this is not financial advice. You should always make investment decisions based upon your individual financial situation and personal research.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.