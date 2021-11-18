Cellnex Telecom: A Juicy Takeover Target For American Tower

Jan. 23, 2023 11:30 AM ETCellnex Telecom, S.A. (CLLNY), CLNXFAMT, BAM, BAM:CA, BN, BN:CA2 Comments
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Marketplace

Summary

  • American Tower and Brookfield are rumored to team up to acquire Cellnex Telecom, Europe's largest cellular tower operator in Europe.
  • Cellnex is a company and not a REIT, but it is trading at roughly 10-12 times its anticipated 2025 AFFO-equivalent.
  • That makes it a juicy target for American Tower, which is trading at almost twice that multiple.
  • If no buyout happens, I would be a buyer of Cellnex at the current share price and in the lower 30 EUR range.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »

Office building of Cellnex Telecom in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

J2R

Introduction

Cellnex Telecom (OTCPK:CLNXF) has a very simple business model: it operates cell phone towers and rents it out to third parties (mobile carriers). It is a win-win situation: a mobile carrier doesn’t really want to build their own cell phone towers

Share price chart

Yahoo Finance

YE 2021 Site Overview

Cellnex Investor Relations

Recent growth

Cellnex Investor Relations

Income Statement

Cellnex Investor Relations

Operating Cash Flow Result

Cellnex Investor Relations

Investing and Financial Cash Flow Result

Cellnex Investor Relations

Total Debt

Cellnex Investor Relations

Breakdown of Debt

Cellnex Investor Relations

Detailed overview of bonds

Cellnex Investor Relations

Debt Repayment Schedule

Cellnex Investor Relations

Debt Reduction Scenario

Cellnex Investor Relations

2025 Guidance

Cellnex Investor Relations

Annual Lease Reviews

Cellnex Investor Relations

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
18.14K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.