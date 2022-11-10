Enovix: Short-Term Hiccups Provide Significant Upside For Patient Long-Term Investors

Jan. 23, 2023 12:26 AM ETEnovix Corporation (ENVX), ENVXWCAJ, CAJFF, PCRFF, PCRFY, SSNLF4 Comments
Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
Marketplace

Summary

  • A timely candid presentation laid the roadmap for production and commercialization as well as increased transparency into the business.
  • Enovix's new COO has finetuned its production and ramp-up strategy and expects a doubling of shipments every quarter.
  • Full transparency of the customer funnel increased my conviction in customer demand and competitive advantages for its battery technology, especially in the wearables space.
  • The company has a funnel of $1.4 billion, and commercialization remains on track as the company moves potential customers toward new milestones.
  • My 1-year target price for Enovix is $29.75, representing a 248% upside from current levels.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Outperforming the Market. Learn More »

Abstract Battery supply digital 3d concept

Olemedia

The recent special presentation by Enovix's (NASDAQ:ENVX) Executive Chairman T.J. Rodgers, along with other key members of the management team is a pivotal one, in my view, and it could be one of the most important presentations in the company's history.

Enovix customer funnel as of December 2022

Enovix customer funnel as of December 2022 (Enovix IR)

Outperforming the Market aims to help you outperform the S&P 500 while having downside protection during volatile markets.

The Barbell Portfolio consists of high conviction growth and value stocks, including Enovix, that can outperform the market in the long term.

We do bottom-up fundamental research analysis on companies with a focus on valuation, typically buying companies at 30% - 50% discount to intrinsic value.

It will include:

  • The Barbell Portfolio

  • The Watchlist Portfolio

  • Trade alerts

  • The Price Target Report

  • Weekly Newsletters

  • New Stock Ideas

  • Earnings Report Analysis

Join us for a 2-week free trial to get access to The Barbell Portfolio today!

This article was written by

Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
3.27K Followers
High conviction growth and value ideas for long-term outperformance

I am a portfolio manager with experience working for a hedge fund and a long-only equity fund with more than $1 billion in assets under management and I have a track record for outperformance in my portfolio. 

Focused on long term investing, I believe in a barbell strategy in a portfolio, where there are both growth and value elements, which will be reflected in my articles. 

I will be running a Marketplace service, Outperforming the Markets, where I will share with you The Barbell Portfolio, which consists of high conviction growth and value stocks to help you outperform in the long-term, as well as The Price Target Report, which tells subscribers how much discount the stock is trading to intrinsic value and the upside potential. Lastly, subscribers will be able to get direct access to me and can ask me anything about the investment process or stock picks.

CFA charter holder and graduated with degrees in Finance and Accounting.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENVX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.