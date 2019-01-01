OP Bancorp: Attractively Valued But Earnings Likely To Be Flattish

Jan. 23, 2023 12:44 AM ETOP Bancorp (OPBK)
Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
2.91K Followers

Summary

  • Margin expansion will slow down because of the recent worsening of the loan and deposit mixes.
  • Loan growth will likely remain below normal due to the heightened interest-rate environment. The strength of California's economy will keep loan growth from dropping too low.
  • The December 2023 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Further, OPBK is offering a remarkable dividend yield.

Los Angeles freeway sign

smodj

Earnings of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) will most probably stay flattish in 2023. Subdued loan growth and slight margin expansion will likely support the bottom line. On the other hand, inflation-driven growth of operating expenses will limit earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting OP Bancorp

Economic Activity Index california

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

This article was written by

Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
2.91K Followers
Around 10 years of experience covering Banks and Macroeconomics. Passionate about discovering lucrative investments and generating alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.