Amerigo Resources: Molybdenum Will Be Key In 2023

Jan. 23, 2023 1:38 AM ETAmerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG:CA), ARREF
Silver Coast Research profile picture
Silver Coast Research
2.23K Followers

Summary

  • Amerigo Resources ("Amerigo") just released its 2022 production report and its guidance for 2023.
  • The guidance shows significant cost inflation, which will eat into margins.
  • The dividend safety has deteriorated, but the company is sitting on a comfortable cash pile, and looks committed to the current level of distributions.
  • Molybdenum, a by-product of Amerigo's copper production, has been on a tear. This could support the 2023 earnings.
  • I remain invested in Amerigo above all for the income - which makes up for the high volatility of the share price.

Molybdène tableau périodique élément, mines, science, nature, innovation

Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

Amerigo Resources (TSX:ARG:CA, OTCQX:ARREF), the Canadian company which processes copper tailings in Chile, just released its Q4 2022 production report along with its guidance for 2023. The latter shows a significant increase in projected

Amerigo Resources' Q4 '22 Production Report

Amerigo Resources' Q4 '22 Production Report

Amerigo Resources' Technical Report

Amerigo Resources' Technical Report - March 30, 2022

Amerigo Resources' corporate presentation

Amerigo Resources' corporate presentation

Amerigo Resources' Aug2022 corporate presentation

Amerigo Resources' Aug2022 corporate presentation

Molybdenum price

www.dailymetalprice.com

Amerigo Resources' corporate presentation

Amerigo Resources' corporate presentation

This article was written by

Silver Coast Research profile picture
Silver Coast Research
2.23K Followers
Finance professional from France. My strategy is twofold: - I build capital by identifying small-cap stocks that are likely to appreciate in the near term. - I reinvest the profits from the small-cap stocks into more established dividend payers, in order to build a growing stream of passive income. When looking for undervalued small-cap stocks, my focus is on fundamentals and the presence of hidden assets and near-term catalysts. When looking for dividend stocks, I want decent coverage and capacity to grow the dividend, and I look for special situations where short-term headwinds provide a favorable entry point. I have been contributing to The Natural Resource Hub. However, all of the articles authored by me are entirely the product of my independent research.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARG:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.