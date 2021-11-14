Capri Holdings: The Discount Is Not Justified

Kolomeets Investments profile picture
Kolomeets Investments
1.09K Followers

Summary

  • Capri operates in a large and growing personal luxury market that is relatively resilient to adverse macro headwinds.
  • The company may become a beneficiary of industry consolidation.
  • Strategic brand development plans include both expanding its physical footprint and increasing same-store sales.
  • We expect the company's margins to improve in the long term as Versace shows a steady improvement in operating leverage as revenue grows.
  • Capri has a healthy balance sheet and a solid cash flow that allows it to actively buy back.

Магазин Versace в Галерее Витторио Эмануэле в Милане, Италия.

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) operates in a large and growing personal luxury market that is relatively resilient to adverse macro headwinds. In addition, there is a consolidation in the market, one of the beneficiaries

Revenue structure

Created by the author

The personal luxury market forecast

Created by the author

Market consolidation

Bain & Co.

Strategic plans

Company Presentation

Strategic plans

Company Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Varsace's operating leverage

Created by the author

This article was written by

Kolomeets Investments profile picture
Kolomeets Investments
1.09K Followers
It is generally accepted that the increase in the number of securities in the portfolio certainly leads to a decrease in the total investment risk. This statement, originated in academia, is built on two important assumptions: investment opportunities must have the same mathematical expectation (range of all possible relative outcomes including negative, taking into account the probability) and not to have cross-correlation (i.e., the movement of some securities should not repeat the movement of others).However, this does not happen in life, and we are forced to work hard to find attractive opportunities for capital investments. Let’s say we have two companies with the same expected return, but one carries a risk of capital loss of 5% (suppose that risk is measured exclusively quantitative indicators, although this is not the case), and the second - 1%. Wider range of expectations of the first company only increases the overall risk portfolio. We prefer to focus on a few companies with high potential growth and near-zero risk of loss invested capital rather than excessive diversification that only reduces profitability and increase the risk. In other words, investment is by no means solving a math exercise. Investment is a gold washing process (it is desirable that the prospector also possessed Picasso's view on everyday things). Another question is where to find gold? If you want to beat the market, you have to look where the other 99% of the market participants do not. We research undercovered stocks from around the world looking for growth, deep value, and distressed companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.