Micron: Not The Right Timing

Jan. 23, 2023 2:47 AM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU)
Z Kassotakis profile picture
Z Kassotakis
430 Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Micron are down 31% over the past year and the chipmaker's first-quarter fiscal 2023 figures signal that things will continue to deteriorate.
  • The amount of surplus inventory that the company possesses will be one factor that makes this slump significantly worse than other downturns.
  • Profitability may continue to be difficult through 2023, but investors should anticipate stronger margins as memory chip demand picks up.
  • Micron probably won't find its pace again until 2024.
  • The company has a solid balance sheet and moat that will shield it from serious harm, but I still think it's a HOLD, at least until it starts making money again.

Micron Technology Inc. One of american leader in semiconductor devices, dynamic random-access memory, flash memory, USB flash drives, solid-state drives.

vzphotos

Investment Thesis

Shares of Micron (NASDAQ:MU) Technology are down 31% over the past year and the chipmaker's first-quarter fiscal 2023 figures signal that things will continue to deteriorate.

Chart

The company's most recent quarter showed a dramatic fall in

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Z Kassotakis profile picture
Z Kassotakis
430 Followers
I'm a systematic investor who makes his decisions based on fundamental analysis. I make money by investing in companies whose price is lower than what I consider to be their intrinsic value. This is how I achieve to have a greater-than-average chance of beating the market over the long run. I try to be as conservative as possible when it comes to my assumptions and that is why when I consider a stock to be a BUY, it is usually a great bargain!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.