EPU: Peruvian Equities Offer High Long-Term Returns

Hedge Insider profile picture
Hedge Insider
1.56K Followers

Summary

  • EPU is a concentrated Peruvian equity portfolio.
  • The fund offers a high multi-year IRR potential.
  • However, investors should be in it for the long term (if at all), and investors would also be prudent to limit their exposure, given how concentrated the EPU portfolio is.

Machu Picchu Inca ruins

tobiasjo/E+ via Getty Images

iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors with exposure to Peruvian stocks. While iShares suggest the fund is exposed to a "broad range of companies in Peru", bear in mind that Peru's equity

EPU Sector Exposures

Morningstar.com

EPU ETF IRR Gauge

Author's Calculations

Business Cycle Positioning

Fidelity.com

Peru Current Account

TradingEconomics.com

USD/PEN Rate

TradingView.com

This article was written by

Hedge Insider profile picture
Hedge Insider
1.56K Followers
Providing commentary and analysis, principally focused on global macro, foreign exchange, and equities as an asset class. Primary interests include equity investing from an international perspective, and FX fair values.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.