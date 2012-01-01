Week In Review: Mabwell Out-Licenses Rare Disease Drug For $412.5 Million

Summary

  • Shanghai Mabwell Biosciences out-licensed global rights (ex-China) for a rare disease drug to Disc Medicine of Cambridge, MA in a $412.5 million agreement.
  • Aprinoia Therapeutics, a company developing products for neurodegenerative diseases, agreed to merge with SPAC Ross Acquisition Corp II at an implied business combination value of $280 million.
  • GenScript ProBio of Nanjing, a biologics CDMO with operations around the globe, raised $224 million in a C round.
  • Shanghai Henlius Biotech has been approved to launch its anti-PD-1 mAb in China as a first-line treatment for extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer.

Deals and Financings

Shanghai Mabwell Biosciences (SHA: 688062) out-licensed global rights (ex-China) for a rare disease drug to Disc Medicine (IRON) of Cambridge, MA in a $412.5 million agreement (see story). The candidate, 9MW3011, is a first-in-class macromolecule

