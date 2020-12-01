NatWest: A Banking Phoenix Has Risen

Summary

  • NatWest is a British Bank, which at one point was the largest in the world by assets. Since then, the business was bailed out and spent a decade restructuring itself.
  • We believe macro conditions will continue to weaken, but believe NatWest is positioned well due to a quality loan book and interest gains.
  • The business is now highly profitable and is benefiting from higher interest rates.
  • Relative to its European peers, NatWest is performing extremely well. Their net interest margin is market-leading, which bodes well in the medium term.
  • We see 11% upside in the stock, with the 4% dividend being maintainable.

NatWest bank, Bishopsgate, City of London

VV Shots

Company description

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG/OTCPK:RBSPF) provides banking and financial services to personal, corporate, commercial, and institutional customers internationally, with its primary market being the UK.

NatWest operates through the following segments:

  • Retail Banking - offers a range of traditional
NatWest business change (Tikr Terminal)

UK Consumer Confidence (Trading Economics)

10Y / 3M yield curve (FRED)

NWG Financials (Tikr Terminal)

NatWest book (Q3 pack)

Interest rate sensitivity (Q3 Pack)

Peer group analysis (Tikr Terminal)

The focus of our research is to provide insightful and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of sustainable quality. Our view is objective and not sway by the emotion of market sentiment and short-term desires.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

