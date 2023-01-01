Data Update 2 For 2023: A Rocky Year For Equities

Aswath Damodaran profile picture
Aswath Damodaran
12.94K Followers

Summary

  • At the start of 2022, the S&P 500 was at 4766.18, up from 3756.07 at the start of 2021.
  • Historical risk premiums are viewed as the best estimates for the future.
  • Stocks started the new year closer to fair value than being under or overvalued.

Metaverse hologram, digital information and cyberspace

ismagilov/iStock via Getty Images

It is the nature of stocks that you have good years and bad ones, and much as we like to forget about the latter during market booms, they recur at regular intervals, if for no other reason than to

S&P 500

Author

S&P 500

Author

Stocks

Author

Stocks, T Bill, T Bond

Author

S&P 500

Author

ERP

Author

Cost of Equity

Author

S&P 500

Author

This article was written by

Aswath Damodaran profile picture
Aswath Damodaran
12.94K Followers
I teach corporate finance and valuation at the Stern School of Business at New York University. I am a teacher first, who also happens to love untangling the puzzles of corporate finance and valuation, and writing about my experiences. As a result, I happen to be at the intersection of three businesses, education, publishing and financial services, that are all big, inefficiently run and deserve to be disrupted. I may not have the power to change the status quo in any of these businesses, but I can stir the pot. Please note that the article that you are reading here was originally written on my blog and is republished in Seeking Alpha and other forums. Consequently, I neither track nor respond to comments here. I am sorry!   ==Editors' Note: Seeking Alpha monitors Dr. Damodaran blog and posts relevant articles on his behalf.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.