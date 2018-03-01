Vertex: Strong Market Position In The Enterprise Segment

Jan. 23, 2023 7:44 AM ETVertex, Inc. (VERX)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
86 Followers

Summary

  • Taxes are unavoidable and they are getting increasingly hard to comply with.
  • Vertex has a strong position in the enterprise segment.
  • Future growth should come from up/cross-selling rather than capturing new logos.

Grandmother spending time with her granddaughter

Eva-Katalin/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

I recommend to invest in Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX). VERX is a company that provides services for managing various types of taxes, including those imposed on purchases, services, communications, lodging, leases, and employee salaries. The company's clientele includes businesses in the retail, publishing, and

Table Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Own calculations

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
86 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.