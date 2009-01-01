(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate.)
This article will review both the Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA), the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR), plus each index used. This segment of the U.S. equity market doesn't get as much attention in the media or other places like the S&P 500 Index (SP500) or Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) stocks do. That can lead to missed opportunities. Since 1972, small-cap stocks have better results than large-cap stocks where most individuals and large institutions are heavily invested.
That said, the forgotten stocks in the middle have had the best results. That changes when looking at the last decade, a time when large-cap stocks are the clear winner.
Reversion-to-the-mean investors would look at both charts and possibly jump into small-cap stocks with both feet. The next chart from WisdomTree shows that could have started already.
Where returns have come from over the past decade potentially supports this idea, as large-cap performance was dependent on the high P/E stocks, whereas small-cap results were driven by stocks where the company lost money.
Many expectations are for 2023 earnings to be depressed from 2022 due to ongoing supply issues, including labor, but also the increasing cost of those employees they do have.
Schroders notes the rotation started in early 2022, despite historical economic conditions favoring large-cap stocks. One theory they present is that small-cap stocks have already priced in all the "bad" news, with the P/E relationship between large-cap and small-cap stocks is at a two-decade low.
Of course, that assumes things have not change in the investment world over the past half-century. I tackle that point in my Portfolio strategy section later.
Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as (emphasis added):
The Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. SCHA started in 2009.
Source: seekingalpha.com SCHA
SCHA has $13.4b in assets under management ("AUM") and sports a TTM yield of 1.3%. Schwab charges only 4bps in fees.
The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index, a member of the Dow Jones Total Stock Market Indices family, is designed to measure the performance of small-cap U.S. equity securities. The Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index, with rebalancing occurring quarterly. The following characteristics were provided.
When including the largest 750 stocks, the Mean rises to $9.5b and the Median drops to $715m.
This ETF is the only one currently investing based on this Small-Cap Dow Jones index. The sectors allocations are:
Unlike some Large-Cap ETFs, there is no one dominant sector, usually Technology, and five sectors are over 12% in weight. The largest 20 positions, out of over 1750, account for under 6% of the portfolio: no one stock, or group of stocks, have a major impact on performance.
To keep cash invested, SCHA owns 6000 contracts of the March R2000 Emini futures.
As readers will see later, this payout pattern differs somewhat from what IJR has done, though the yield provided is just below IJR's. Seeking Alpha gives SCHA only a "C" grade for dividends.
Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as (emphasis added):
The IJR ETF invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies. The fund seeks to track the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. IJR started in 2000.
Source: seekingalpha.com IJR
IJR has $67.8b in AUM, or about 5X what SCHA has. Both the TTM yield (1.36%) and iShares fees (6bps) closely match SCHA.
S&P provides a PDF describing their Index:
IJR holds a much lower number of securities, just under 700, almost a 1000 less than SCHA.
I will compare the sector allocations later. Ignoring the largest holding, cash, the next 20 stocks represent 10% of the portfolio; still, no stock is over 1% of the portfolio.
IJR owns 2188 contracts of the R2000 Emini futures to stay fully invested.
Until recently, payouts only fluctuated slightly, that has not been the case since late 2021. Considering the yield is under 1.4%, income is not a primary goal of IJR investors. Seeking Alpha gives IJR a "B" rating for dividends.
I added data for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) to see how "going small" might affect the holdings.
Both Small-Cap ETFs have better Value ratios than SPY, whereas SPY has better growth ratios, which also favor SCHA over IJR. The above is a snapshot in time, the next two show what all three provided to investors, starting with returns.
Here we see that the IJR ETF almost matches the SPY ETF total return since the date when SCHA started in 2009. SCHA lags behind both. Using PortfolioVisualizer data, we can compare risk statistics.
So along with having the lowest return, SCHA did that by experiencing the highest StdDev. On a risk ratio analysis, not owning some large-cap exposure would have added risk, though combining IJY and SPY shows some risk/reward benefits.
Seeking Alpha grades or ranks US ETF: SCHA is on the left, IJR on the right.
Recent performance seems to indicate the rotation out of large-cap and into small-cap stocks has started. Even if that is correct, market-timing investors need to know if it will continue. Putting aside the economic reasons it might, I promised some thoughts on if the market itself has changed and whether that will affect the depth and length of any small-cap outperformance. Since the early 1970s, we have seen:
In short, there are ample reasons to believe the market environment might now favor larger stocks over smaller ones. Add the fact that many US stocks are already 80% owned by institutions, that limits what some call the "free float", which would drive their price higher if such buyers get an "itch" to own more. That last fact should provide more value in small-cap stocks.
I include the next chart to show how picking dates can alter the picture. By removing the SCHA ETF from the previous PV data, we get an extra nine years of data and a different outcome.
As important as being careful about the timeframe is reviewing a universe beyond what you might have started with within that asset class. Using the Seeking Alpha Peers functionality, I came up with this list of six small-cap ETFs.
For two of the others, I did a recent comparison: VB Vs. VIOO: Comparing 2 Vanguard Small-Cap ETFs. Based solely on the 10-year CAGR, the VIOO ETF is worth some due diligence.
I ‘m proud to have asked to be one of the original Seeking Alpha Contributors to the 11/21 launch of the Hoya Capital Income Builder Market Place.
This is how HCIB sees its place in the investment universe:
Whether your focus is high yield or dividend growth, we’ve got you covered with high-quality, actionable investment research and an all-encompassing suite of tools and models to help build portfolios that fit your unique investment objectives. Subscribers receive complete access to our investment research - including reports that are never published elsewhere - across our areas of expertise including Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, Homebuilders, ETFs, Closed-End-Funds, and Preferreds.
This article was written by
I have both a BS and MBA in Finance. I have been individual investor since the early 1980s and have a seven-figure portfolio. I was a data analyst for a pension manager for thirty years until I retired July of 2019. My initial articles related to my experience in prepping for and being in retirement. Now I will comment on our holdings in our various accounts. Most holdings are in CEFs, ETFs, some BDCs and a few REITs. I write Put options for income generation. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IJR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments