Nvidia's Risk In China Is Manageable

Jan. 23, 2023 11:40 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)4 Comments
Liang Zhao, CFA profile picture
Liang Zhao, CFA
1.9K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia's revenue and op income trajectory has been spectacular in the past decade except performance drop due to demand softness in recent two quarters.
  • Despite the financial hit due to inventory management, NVDA's fundamentals remain intact.
  • Nvidia's business risk in China is manageable, given the substituting products it offered to China's customers, and the developing stage of local GPU players.
  • My valuation of $225 is based on 45x P/E and $5.0 2024E GAAP EPS.

Nvidia Corporation building in Taipei, Taiwan.

BING-JHEN HONG

For investors looking for exposure to secular growth in AI, Cloud Computing, Influencer Marketing, and EV, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) could be an attractive target.

NVDA price has dropped by over 30% in the past 12 months after experiencing

Company filings

Company filings

Company filings

Company filings

Capital IQ

Capital IQ

Statista

PC discrete GPU market share by vendor 2022, Statista

GrandviewResearch

GrandviewResearch

PwC

PwC

Statista

Statista

Company website

Company website

This article was written by

Liang Zhao, CFA profile picture
Liang Zhao, CFA
1.9K Followers
I was born and raised in Northeast China, and studied engineering at school. I hold a master's degree in EE from China.My first job was a software engineer at Lucent Technologies based in Beijing. Later I became interested in Finance, studied for CFA, and transitioned to a Business Analyst in FinTech. In that role I was dealing with stock trading data in my day-to-day responsibilities.In 2015 I moved to Evanston, IL. pursuing my full-time MBA at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University. I interned at UBS Equity Research, took the Asset Management Practicum at Kellogg, and participated in a number of stock pitch competitions. Throughout all those practices I became effective in financial modeling, fundamental research, and investment thesis development. I follow the broad technology sector, and particularly like tech platform businesses. My past five years have been all spent in Digital Advertising. Stock research is still my No.1 hobby. I look forward to sharing more of my thoughts on Ad Tech stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.