As I discussed in my previous article, scary headlines are usually not a good time to buy silver/gold (the ETF NYSEARCA:SLV is a good way to get exposure to silver to avoid managing physical silver). Indeed, every sharp spike in silver prices has been a false start in the past few years (maybe past few decades), as per the chart below of silver prices from 1976-2022.
Had you bought after silver prices rose sharply anytime in the past few decades, more likely than not, they would fall right back down. This makes sense given:
However, circumstances have improved in the past few months and there is more certainty for the bull case. This article will mainly focus on bullish points that have not already been covered by other authors, especially with regards to a closer look at solar demand growth.
Silver's potential demand from green/alternative/renewable energy growth is often mentioned, but in this article I attempt to do a bit more quantification.
There are two drivers in the silver demand from solar:
Long term: There is the underlying growth trend as solar becomes a cost competitive source of electricity (and the technology is rapidly developing to further increase efficiency).
2023: There is also the strong catalyst for growth in 2023. In 2023, solar module demand and supply will both likely increase as solar module prices sharply decline to the capacity increase of key raw material inputs such as polysilicon.
Polysilicon capacity bottleneck caused solar module prices to surge in 2021 and remain high in 2022. However, polysilicon capacity surged in Q4-2022, and is forecast to double at 2023 based on current factory expansion plans. By year-end 2023, China will have enough polysilicon production capacity for nearly 1000 GW of modules (which is roughly 4 times that of global 2022 installed capacity).
This has led to a collapse in prices across the value chain, especially in modules. Below are the local quote prices in China (as it is the major module producer), and it is quite visible that prices fell significant at year-end 2022.
In the below section I will try to quantify the impact in terms of silver demand.
2. Decline in silver use per module: This is an often overlooked driver that has a negative impact on silver demand.
Due to technological improvements, the intensity of silver (I.e. the usage of silver in for each GW of solar module) has decreased. According to the World Silver Survey 2022 (from the Silver Institute), intensity of silver per solar cell has decreased 80% in the last decade, as shown below.
This has resulted in silver demand growing much slower than solar installations in the past decade - silver in solar use has only doubled while solar installations have grown at least 6 times. Per Bloomberg, global solar installed capacity in 2022 was probably around 268 GW).
However, the Silver Institute explains this is due to:
The bottom line: PV demand (which is already 11% of total silver demand) is likely to grow rapidly in 2023 (with a rosy forecast for at least the next few years) even considering negative impacts from lower silver intensity due to technological improvements under a backdrop of slugging silver supply (limited new mine production with production peaked since 2016).
Demand could outstrip supply by mindboggling amounts:
|million ounces of silver
|2023 base case
|2023 optimistic case
|Assumptions
|2023 350GW newly installation capacity; intensity per GW 30% lower than 2021
|2023 350GW newly installation capacity; intensity per GW same as 2021
|2022 baseline demand exceeding supply
|100
|100
|2023 incremental demand from silver
|55
|110
|2023 demand exceeding supply
|155
|210
Source: Author's calculations
Silver's proportion of total module cost is still quite small, so solar module producers and consumers are well able to absorb a large increase in silver prices (even if they complain about it or try to substitute for it).
Assuming roughly 0.6 million ounces of silver are used for each GW per above calculation, this translates to about $15 million per GW. Each GW costs about $200 million (assuming module prices fall back to their historical low), which mean silver would be about 7.5% of module costs. If silver prices double or triple, it would be inconvenient but not the end of the world for solar modules.
Silver inventories (red line below, right axis) have fallen from 390 million ounces in early 2021 to roughly 295 million ounces latest. This is encouraging for silver bulls, especially since 2022 saw a persistent decline in inventories despite economic turmoil worldwide.
Source: COMEX
At current drawdown speed of 100m ounces a year, COMEX silver inventories will fall to nil in about 3 years, at 150m ounces a year (100 in 2022 plus 50 from the 2023 growth calculated above), it would be taking 2 years, whereas if silver demand exceeds forecast (either due to higher solar growth or smaller decline in silver intensity per GW) then this could drastically speed up to within 1-2 years.
Silver holdings at the LBMA have also fallen by the most in years in 2022: from almost 1.2 billion ounces in mid 2021 to 840 million ounces in December 2022. There hasn't been much buzz regarding why over 300 million ounces of silver was withdrawn from the LBMA and does not re-appear in any other exchange with public data (e.g. COMEX), so either it's gone into the physical world or it's ended up in some private hoard, but it is encouraging that either there is that much physical demand or someone is so bullish to hoard that much silver.
The main risks to the silver outlook are twofold: macroeconomics and solar demand.
Copper is an excellent case in point: copper prices began a bull market as demand from China started outstripping supply in 2003, however the biggest gain was after the Fed was well into its tightening cycle (shown below compares copper prices and Fed funds rate).
That said, the 2003-2007 bull market in copper occurred in a housing boom globally, while the economy is currently feared to be near recession.
