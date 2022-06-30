SilverCrest: An Excellent Way To Play The Silver Bull Market

Jan. 23, 2023 12:13 PM ETSilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL:CA), SILVSVM, SVM:CA1 Comment
GoldStreetBets Research profile picture
GoldStreetBets Research
332 Followers

Summary

  • Investors are not buying the recent move in silver, still licking their wounds from the underperformance of miners over the last year.
  • SilverCrest Metals is one of the top names in the sector, set to become one of the highest-grade, lowest-cost silver producers in the world.
  • SilverCrest is still undervalued given its considerable free cash flow generation potential.
  • With a track record of operational excellence, exploration upside, and the wind turning again in favor of precious metals, I see SilverCrest as a buying opportunity at the current $6.5 price.

entrance of a silver mine in potosi, bolivia.

TG23/iStock via Getty Images

The precious metals bull market appears to have resumed in strength. Silver, in particular, has risen almost 30% over the last 6 months (despite underperforming gold more recently). I turned bullish on silver at the beginning

Chart
Data by YCharts

Las Chispas mine vs. comparable projects

Las Chispas mine vs. comparable projects (Company's Presentation)

Why lower-cost producers deserve a premium in a high-inflation environment

Why lower-cost producers deserve a premium in a high-inflation environment (Company's Presentation)

This article was written by

GoldStreetBets Research profile picture
GoldStreetBets Research
332 Followers
Ex-quant, now investing privately within a value investing framework. At the moment, laser-focused on the inflation trade and the Great Rotation back to Value: precious metals, commodities, energy & shipping.  "I constantly see people rise in life who are not the smartest, sometimes not even the most diligent, but they are learning machines. They go to bed every night a little wiser than they were when they got up and boy does that help, particularly when you have a long run ahead of you." Charlie Munger

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SILV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.