Sir Warren Buffett Doesn't Believe In (Or Practice) Market Timing, Nor Should You

Jan. 23, 2023 12:21 PM ETBerkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A), BRK.BARKK, IWM, SPY, VNQ, XLE6 Comments
Courage & Conviction Investing profile picture
Courage & Conviction Investing
Marketplace

Summary

  • 2022 was an exceptionally bad year for long-only equity or bond investors, with the exception of E&P energy stocks and a few other pockets.
  • Many people are reacting viscerally to the pain experienced in 2022 and seem to have fallen under the spell that Market Timing is an effective long-term strategy.
  • I took the time to capture almost all of the quoted materials, from Sir Warren and Charlie Munger on the topic of market timing (the 1977 - 2021 archives).
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Second Wind Capital get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Fortune"s Most Powerful Women Summit - Day 2

Paul Morigi

If you're familiar with my work then you should've worked out that I'm a huge Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B)) fan. Whenever I mention or reference Warren, I almost always refer to him as "Sir Warren." Incidentally, Malcolm Gladwell

Author's Chart

Author's Chart

Second Wind Capital is a value oriented investment service with a strong recent track record of exceptional outperformance. The focus is mostly small cap value and special situation equities. From January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2022, the flagship account has compounded at 43.7% per year. 

This article was written by

Courage & Conviction Investing profile picture
Courage & Conviction Investing
13.54K Followers
Idea generation, value investing, small caps and under the radar stocks.
A career wanderer and journeyman, with a passion for deep value and contrarian investing. I spent five years on the buy side in investment grade bonds on a team that managed $50 billion of assets, 3.5 years as an energy credit analyst for an energy company, and had multiple stints in corporate finance, most recently as a strategic financial analyst. I have an undergraduate degree in Finance (UMass Amherst) and earned an MBA (Babson College).


I actively invest my own capital and for a few family members.


Favorite quotes:


“When you are inspired by some great purpose, some extraordinary project, all your thoughts break their bonds: Your mind transcends limitations, your consciousness expands in every direction, and you find yourself in a new, great and wonderful world. Dormant forces, faculties and talents become alive, and you discover yourself to be a greater person by far than you ever dreamed yourself to be.” (Author - Patanjali)

“Tentative efforts lead to tentative outcomes. Therefore, give yourself fully to your endeavors. Decide to construct your character through excellent actions and determine to pay the price of a worthy goal. The trials you encounter will introduce you to your strengths. Remain steadfast...and one day you will build something that endures: something worthy of your potential.” (Author - Epictetus)

"Hope sees the invisible, feels the intangible, and achieves the impossible." (Author - Unknown)

"When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left, and could say, 'I used everything you gave me." (Author - Erma Bombeck)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.