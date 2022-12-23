Here at the Lab, in 2022, we initiated Leonardo's coverage (OTCPK:FINMF) with a neutral rating with a publication titled Back To Profitable Growth. Over the year, we decided to increase the Italian defense player to an overweight target thanks to macro and micro reasons. Our investment buy rating was supported by 1) a higher-order backlog with positive development in Nigeria and a rapprochement of Germany and the UK towards Saudi Arabia, 2) the higher European Union defense budget, 3) OTO Melara potential transaction, and 4) an ongoing debt repayment. We also reported how Leonardo was heavily impacted by the aerostructures division, this was due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. While Airbus fully recovered its 2019 numbers, Boeing, which is Leonardo's number one client, is still behind. However, in our conclusive paragraph, we emphasized how we:
...estimated a free cash flow yield of around 9% for the whole of 2022 with an expected increase to around 13% in 2025. While we understand that high net debt may be a cause for concern, the latest debt development might soften the Investor community sentiment.
Going back to key Leonardo takeaways, it is important to report the latest news which fully supports Mare Evidence Lab's thesis. In detail:
Leonardo's stock was up by just 28% in 2022 versus a plus 63% compared to the European defense peers. This was mainly due to consensus 2022-2023 earnings per share estimates amid group supply chain concerns, high inflation, and slower order growth relative to rivals. However, Leonardo is back to growth and we expect that the execution of the medium-term plan will further support the reduction of the ongoing deleveraging and which will lead to a significant increase in the share price. According to our estimates, Leonardo's stock is undervalued and is one of the least expensive stocks in the European A&D and multi-industry sectors, with the company that is currently offering a free cash flow yield of 13% by 2025, but with a PEG (price/earnings to growth) ratio that is in the bottom quartile. Leonardo will publish its 2022 results on 8 March 2023. There are some downside risks: execution risks, inflation uncertainty, the recovery of the Aerostructures division, and a worse-than-expected cash flow performance. Since our upgrade called Leonardo is a buy, the company is already up by 18% and despite the latest positive news that is material to our investment thesis, we decided to maintain our target price at €10.5 per share versus the current €8.9 per share.
