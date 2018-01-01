Amneal Pharmaceuticals: Risk Still Persists

Jan. 23, 2023 12:29 PM ETAmneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX)
Enthusiastic Investors Club profile picture
Enthusiastic Investors Club
143 Followers

Summary

  • The inability to efficiently market new drugs might put significant pressure on AMRX's margins, which can lead to a substantial stock price correction.
  • As the business has been expanding its drug portfolio, in the upcoming years, profitability might improve significantly.
  • I believe the upside is significant but the downside risk still persists.
Pharmaceutical industry and drug manufacturing

Extreme Media

With its primary operations in the United States, India, and Ireland, the company produces generic and branded specialty pharmaceutical products. Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) is a holding company that holds about 49.6% stake in Amneal's business (the promotor group owns the remaining

This article was written by

Enthusiastic Investors Club profile picture
Enthusiastic Investors Club
143 Followers
Currently, I am working on ben Graham's idea of value investing, and I want my readers to benefit from my ideas. I will work harder to find bargain opportunities for my readers.I will not give a buy rating unless the decision seems rational, fairly undervalued, and provides above-average returns. Also, I will always seek a significant margin of safety and make sure that the risk of long-term capital loss remains low. As Buffett says "you are not going to be right because many people agree with you, you are going to be right only when your thesis is based on facts and rational understanding."*Closely associated with Dhanashree Shinde.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.