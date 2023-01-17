Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is in the steel-making business. And steel-making stocks have been on fire in the past six months.
Here I make the argument that Cleveland-Cliffs has three catalysts that will propel its stock higher in 2023.
That being said, I acknowledge one notable risk that investors should also be mindful of.
In the graphic that follows, you can see a basket of steel stocks.
Keen followers of mine will know that I own U.S. Steel (X), and in hindsight, X wasn't the best-performing stock in steel. Nevertheless, anyone that has invested in steel in the past six months has outperformed the S&P500 (on average).
And you didn't need to go back in time and pick the best-performing steel stock at the lowest price point of the last six months. Simply being long steel companies to the best of my knowledge, you'd have beaten the Nasdaq average.
And as a value investor, I feel some level of vindication. Why? Because it shows that even if over the past five years, value investing has been out of favor, as soon as interest rates moved beyond abnormally low rates, it makes sense to be a stock picker and think about companies' underlying prospects.
Put another way, it wasn't just about the best story. But about strong and growing profits.
As investors, we find it all too alluring to be compelled by stories. And investment stories work, because there's enough of a grain of truth to them, that they often enough become a self-fulfilling prophecy. At least in the short term.
Here's what steel investors are concerned about. That, in 2023, there's going to be a recession. This so-called recession was ''supposed'' to hit the US in late 2022. And then, it got pushed out to early 2023. Now, it's been pushed back to late 2023.
Economists are so feverishly attempting to forecast with a high degree the oncoming recession, that it appears to me that the steel investors have already long ago factored in this outcome and moved on.
So, what's driving steel demand?
There are three catalysts driving the upside for Cleveland-Cliffs.
In the first case, consider Cleveland-Cliffs' end markets.
From EVs to building the future energy infrastructure - nothing is going to happen without steel being present. Clearly, steel is cyclical. But my argument is that steel is a lot less cyclical than many investors have been led to believe.
The second consideration has an indirect impact on CLF. And that is, steel is a global commodity. And the biggest consumer of steel is the Chinese real estate market.
If one believes the rumors that China is intent on stabilizing its real estate market, this could see one of the biggest headwinds for the steel sector in 2022, turn into a tailwind.
More specifically, if there's increased demand for steel, steel prices will increase globally.
Next, CLF has a huge advantage compared with European steel producers, namely that CLF is based in the US.
And with five electric arc furnaces, CLF can produce more valuable grades of steel at cheaper input costs when compared with its European peers. The reason for this is that energy prices in the US are about a quarter of the price in Europe.
Consequently, this will mean that CLF has a moat compared with its European peers. CLF can underprice European steel producers and still see significant profits.
Analysts following CLF have not revised CLF's revenue growth rates upward.
What you see here is that for the past several months, analysts following CLF have for the most part maintained their revenue estimates.
But we know that in the past few weeks, steel prices have been climbing higher again.
And thus far, analysts have yet to factor in these new higher steel prices.
Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves has sometimes been seen as someone with a propensity for hyperbole. Nevertheless, when the facts are in, on the back of two key acquisitions under Goncalves' leadership CLF has seen its revenues jump 10x in a couple of years.
Accordingly, I don't believe that investors have fully priced where this company is now headed.
On the other hand, these acquisitions have come at a cost. As it now stands, CLF's balance sheet holds close to $4 billion of net debt. Therefore, steel prices need to remain cooperative for this investment thesis to have a happy ending.
Altogether, there's a lot to like in CLF. Good luck ahead.
My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.
I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
This article was written by
DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.
We are all working together to compound returns.
WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Michael is long X.
Comments