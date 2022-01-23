Synchrony Financial (SYF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 23, 2023 12:40 PM ETSynchrony Financial (SYF), SYF.PA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.42K Followers

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 23, 2022 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kathryn Miller - SVP, IR

Brian Doubles - President, CEO & Director

Brian Wenzel - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Moshe Orenbuch - Credit Suisse

Ryan Nash - Goldman Sachs

Donald Fandetti - Wells Fargo

Sanjay Sakhrani - KBW

Erika Najarian - UBS

Arren Cyganovich - Citigroup

Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley

Kevin Barker - Piper Sandler

John Hecht - Jefferies

Richard Shane - JPMorgan

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Synchrony Financial Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Please refer to the company's Investor Relations website for access to their earnings materials. Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Kathryn Miller, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Kathryn Miller

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our quarterly earnings conference call. In addition to today's press release, we have provided a presentation that covers the topics we plan to address during our call. The press release, detailed financial schedules and presentation are available on our website, synchronyfinancial.com. This information can be accessed by going to the Investor Relations section of the website.

Before we get started, I wanted to remind you that our comments today will include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainty, and actual results could differ materially. We list the factors that might cause actual results to differ materially in our SEC filings, which are available on our website.

During the call, we will refer to non-GAAP financial measures in discussing the company's performance. You can find a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP financial measures in our materials for today's call.

Finally, Synchrony Financial is not

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.