  • Magnet Forensics will be acquired by private equity group Thoma Bravo in an all-cash deal.
  • Arbitrage is possible, but the returns may not be high enough to be enticing.
  • I expect this deal to close as Thoma Bravo is paying approximately 50 times this year's anticipated EBITDA.
Cyber Crime key on the keyboard.

Introduction

Magnet Forensics (TSX:MAGT:CA) (OTCPK:MAGTF) describes itself as a developer of data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations. Investigators use Magnet's software to identify, extract and analyze forensic artifacts and the company's

Breakdown of Divisions

Examples of Useful Applications

Chart
Income Statement

Cash Flow Statement

