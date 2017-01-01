Datadog: Wonderful Company At A Speculative Price

Jan. 23, 2023 1:51 PM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG)
Alessio Pace profile picture
Alessio Pace
154 Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Datadog are down about 63% from all-time highs, however, they are still very pricey.
  • The company is however a powerhouse: leader in its space, growing fast and generating lots of cash.
  • My valuation framework tells me however that the current price implies a lot of risk for a potential 10% yearly return, which is not very favorable.

Cloud Computing Backup Cyber Security Fingerprint Identity Encryption Technology

Just_Super

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) have been under severe pressure in the past 18 months or so as many other growth stocks. Since the all-time high reached in November 2021, the stock is down about 63% for a market cap

slide showing financial performance, customers growth an products of datadog

Datadog 3Q 2022 Presentation

gartner magic quadrant for june 2022

Datadog 3Q 2022 Presentation

This article was written by

Alessio Pace profile picture
Alessio Pace
154 Followers
I am interested in finding favourable risk-reward bets that I can hold for the very long term. Focused on high quality companies with proven track record and meaningful growth ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.