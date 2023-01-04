Naspers: Looming Concerns

Jan. 23, 2023
  • We believe Naspers' latest surge is unwarranted.
  • Speculating on the company's exposure to China's reopening is a roll of the dice.
  • Naspers and Prosus present secular growth, but at what cost to their investors?
  • Valuation remains a concern and desirable dividends are astray.
  • Naspers' South African ventures exhibit solid growth. However, an inflection point awaits.
Naspers' (OTCPK:NPSNY) stock has climbed by more than 20% in the past month, subsequently luring investors' attention. However, we believe the security's latest surge is not warranted as fault lines remain.

We have watched Naspers closely

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

