Axon Enterprise And A Lesson In 50,000% Gains

Summary

  • While Amazon, Apple, and the like get plenty of talk, there are plenty of lesser-known stocks which have produced equal or greater gains during the past two decades.
  • Here we take a look at Axon Enterprise, Inc., best known for Tasers and more recently, body-cams for the police.
  • Without hindsight, this was not a surefire investment. There were periods of bankruptcy rumors and major litigation. Yet, a $10k investment 20 years ago would now be worth nearly $5.2M.
  • Of course few held through the ups and downs. How can you apply long-term logic to your potential multi-baggers, without being scared out of your positions during rough times?
  • In addition to analyzing Axon's current valuation, I'll discuss a microcap name in law enforcement, VirTra, which has some similarities to that of Axon 20+ years ago.

LAPD

MattGush

From memory I can't tell you the exact years, let alone exact months, each of the following events happened. Since I was in 8th through 12th grade as I chatted on the now defunct Yahoo Finance and MSNMoneyCentral message boards about

Chart
Data by YCharts

lawsuits against Taser by year

Reuters

Taser net profit during litigation years

Reuters

Taser revenue during litigation years

Reuters

Taser staff growth during litigation years

Reuters

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Taser's marketing material for Auto-Taser

Taser International/Axon Enterprise

Axon revenue breakdown

Axon investor deck, Nov 2022

Axon revenue growth 2017-2021

Axon investor deck, Nov 2022

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

TAM for Axon body cam, taser, and other products

Axon investor deck, Nov 2022

Virtra V-300 firearms simulation trainer

VirTra

VirTra accessories

VirTra

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Michael Dolen profile picture
Michael Dolen
4.56K Followers
I prefer to buy long term winners when they have short term problems. You may call them falling knives, I call them being on sale. Most of what I buy is with the mindset of never selling, or at the very least, holding several years. With a long to very long term horizon, volatility doesn't bother me too much. I've been investing for over 20 years now, through 3 major bubbles (dot com, GFC, and the present). I saved up $500, the minimum deposit required to open an UTMA brokerage account, in middle school. I convinced my grandpa to co-sign the account, despite the fact that he nor anyone else in my family owned stocks or any other investments (aside from CDs). Investing has been my foremost interest for as long as I can remember. While classmates may be reading Harry Potter, I was into Security Analysis and the like. Although I grew up trying to emulate the Buffett style, I morphed into more of a Munger mindset. Today, probably Mohnish Pabrai would best reflect my philosophy of favoring undervalued, while not outright ignoring generational growth opportunities. I have been self-employed my entire life and for the last several years, have been investing full time. Prior to that, for 6 years I ran an online business in the credit card space. I started it the same month Bear Stearns went under and despite my poor timing and the fact that all my customers (banks) were in trouble, I maintained profitability every quarter and never took any outside investments or loans. Eventually I sold it to a publicly traded internet company.  While running that business, the cash flow coming from it afforded me the opportunity to make high risk, high reward investments in private biotech companies. Two went public. Life sciences is a great interest/hobby of mine but because it evolves so rapidly and requires immense amounts of continuous due diligence, it is something I now only do on the peripheral of my portfolio. While the vast majority of what I buy may be considered boring, I do make investments in some highly speculative stocks.  Lastly, while I mostly agree that you generally lose more money preparing for a crash than you do in an actual crash, I like to keep a healthy cash allocation on hand for those opportunities when everyone else is panicking. For those funds I prefer munis and in fact, have been betting on long duration for nearly a decade now. Contrary to the prevailing mindset this last decade, there's far too much debt to sustain higher rates for any meaningful amount of time. I have been on Seeking Alpha for at least a decade but did not start writing on here until 2020, due to boredom during covid. Even more than parking, I despise paying for investment research. As such, I will only write about one article on here every 30 days, which is the minimum required to maintain SA Premium access. I would rather slit my wrists than charge you for my content, so you won't see a marketplace service from me. Raised in Michigan, live in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, VTSI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. This article is general information and for entertainment purposes only. It should not be construed as being investment advice. Please do your own due diligence regarding any security directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You should also seek advice from a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. A Buy, Sell, or Hold rating in this article does not constitute a Buy, Sell, or Hold recommendation for readers. Rather, it only represents what I would consider to Buy, Sell, or Hold in my personal portfolio.

