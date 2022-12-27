BDCs: CION Investment Outperforming Peers And S&P 500

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
697 Followers

Summary

  • CION Investment Corporation appears to be the best business development company to own in 2023 due to its solid dividend and share price growth prospects.
  • The company is well-positioned to generate high risk-adjusted returns because its portfolio is well-positioned to benefit from high interest rates, while low non-accruals limit the downside risk.
  • The majority of BDCs offer double-digit dividend yields and healthy dividend increases, but it's best to choose companies with strong share price momentum.

Profit, Finance Concept

olm26250

The CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION) business development company ("BDC") can help investors earn high returns in 2023, a year with a most bearish outlook for the S&P 500 Index (SP500) due to the high risk of

CION's Total Returns Vs. S&P 500

CION's Total Returns Vs. S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha)

CION's Portfolio Summary

CION's Portfolio Summary (cionbdc.com)

CION's Comparison With BDCs

CION's Comparison With BDCs (cionbdc.com)

Total Return Comparison

Total Return Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
697 Followers
Komal has a strong understanding of and passion for finance. She has worked for international clients for many years on several projects related to the stock market and equity research. Komal likes to find undervalued stocks with strong business models and long-term growth trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.