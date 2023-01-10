Google: Obvious Buys Are Often The Most Rewarding

Jan. 23, 2023 2:47 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLMSFT, XLC8 Comments
Acutel profile picture
Acutel
877 Followers

Summary

  • Down 25% in the past one year, GOOG's valuation is now compelling with both its P/E and EV/EBITDA looking attractive.
  • The company has remained remarkably resilient and continues to grow its top line and profitability despite weak ad spending in 2022.
  • Although ChatGPT has raised the competitive bar, fears of the threat that it poses to GOOG's search business are unfounded in my view.
  • GOOG has been steadily growing R&D spending, including in areas like AI, without taking on debt, sacrificing margins, or issuing new shares.
  • The stock is an obvious buy at current levels that will likely reward investors who take advantage of the share price and accumulate.

Google Website

LICreate/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has fallen by more than 25% in the past 1 year. It has nonetheless performed marginally better than the broader communication services sector as represented by the Communication Services Select Sector

GOOG vs XLC in past 3 years

GOOG vs XLC in past 3 years (Seeking Alpha)

GOOG's current market cap 40% off all time highs

GOOG's current market cap 40% off all time highs (Seeking Alpha)

GOOG's R&D Spend Growing Robustly

GOOG's R&D Spend Growing Robustly (Statista)

This article was written by

Acutel profile picture
Acutel
877 Followers
We are global investors who invest in good companies at fair valuation and speculate on all else, subject to the risk exposure we can afford

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.