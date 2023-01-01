Americans Cut Back On Holiday Spending In The Face Of Inflation

Jan. 23, 2023 2:52 PM ETIBUY, ONLN, EBIZ, RTH, IYC, XRT, XLY, VCR, RXI, RCD, PEZ, FXD, PSCD, FDIS, IEDI, IYK, XLP, VDC, KXI, RHS, PSL, FXG, PSCC, FSTA, IECS, ISHP, EATZ
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.45K Followers

Summary

  • The latest December U.S. retail sales surprised observers as the headline index shows sales were weaker than already-weak expectations for December.
  • On a month-over-month basis, many categories struggled across the board. Shoppers spent less on vehicles, gasoline and furniture.
  • Holiday discounts were at the highest levels of the year. Retailers were dealing with high inventory levels, and retailers such as Target increased promotions to get rid of excess inventory.

Business And Finance Concept Of A Bull Market Trend High Quality

Darren415

By Jharonne Martis

The latest December U.S. retail sales surprised observers as the headline index shows sales were weaker than already-weak expectations for December. U.S. retail sales fell 1.1% month over month in December, bringing the year to an end on a weak

Refinitiv IFR

Refinitiv IFR

I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv

I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv

StyleSage Co.

StyleSage Co.

Refinitiv/IPSOS

Refinitiv/IPSOS

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.45K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.