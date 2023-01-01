Deere Likely Just Made A Major Top

Summary

  • Deere, in my view, has made a major top.
  • I think the risk of holding far outweighs the risk of selling here.
  • The stock could easily be on the cusp of a multi-month decline.
High angle shot of John Deere tractor lifting a hay bale in an open field in Italy

Wirestock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The rebound we’ve seen on Wall Street since last October has taken many stocks with it. However, there are names that preceded this bull market by several months, and have already posted massive gains. One such name is

Chart

StockCharts

revenue revisions

Seeking Alpha

operating margins

TIKR

share count

TIKR

EPS revisions

Seeking Alpha

P/E ratio

TIKR

