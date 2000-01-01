The Inflection Point Approaches

  • The SPX and other major market averages continue showing remarkable resilience, despite numerous fundamental headwinds.
  • Constructive earnings and a more dovish Fed approach should enable stocks to move even higher soon (SPX's next target is 4,200-4,300).
  • However, the labor market is crucial and may be the last domino to fall.
  • This rally could take the SPX to the 4,200-4,300 level, but we should see more volatility as the labor market and other economic indicators worsen in the coming months.
  • The ultimate bottom to the bear market could materialize around SPX 3,000-3,300 in the first half of 2023.
bitcoin and stock crash

franckreporter

The S&P 500/SPX (SP500) is approaching another crucial inflection point. We have several critical fundamental factors converging with technical elements that should enable the stock rally to continue moving higher from here. However, it's going to be a hard ride in

SPX

SPX (thinkorswim)

Earnings

Earnings (Investing.com)

Target rate probabilities

Target rate probabilities (CMEGroup.com)

Economic indicators

Economic indicators (Investing.com)

Unemployment rate

Unemployment rate (TradingEconomics.com)

