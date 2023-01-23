Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 23, 2023 3:52 PM ETBank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.42K Followers

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 23, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Lam - Senior Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations

Peter Ho - Chairman, President and CEO

Dean Shigemura - CFO

Mary Sellers - Chief Risk Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kelly Motta - KBW

Andrew Liesch - Piper Sandler

Jeff Rulis - D.A. Davidson

Laurie Hunsicker - Compass Point

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Bank of Hawaii Corporation Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jennifer Lam, Senior Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Lam

Thank you. Good morning, good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today.

On the call with me this morning is our Chairman, President and CEO, Peter Ho; our Chief Financial Officer, Dean Shigemura; and our Chief Risk Officer, Mary Sellers.

Before we get started, let me remind you that today's conference call will contain some forward-looking statements. And while we believe our assumptions are reasonable, there are a variety of reasons the actual results may differ materially from those projected.

During the call, we'll be referencing a slide presentation as well as the earnings release. A copy of the presentation and release are available on our website, boh.com, under Investor Relations.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to Peter Ho.

Peter Ho

Thank you, Jennifer. Good morning or good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate your interest in Bank of Hawaii.

The bank achieved another

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.