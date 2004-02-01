Strategic Allocation And Market Timing Update - January 20, 2023

Michael Harris
Summary

  • Stocks-bonds strategic allocations are rebounding after the worst performances in recent history in 2022.
  • The 60/40 allocation in stocks and long-duration bonds has the potential for the strongest recovery in 2023.
  • Momentum market timing got crushed in 2022, both long-only but also unexpectedly, the long-short variant.
  • Momentum had a sluggish start in 2023 and performance could suffer.

Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023.

Galeanu Mihai

In the case of strategic allocation, we will look at two 60/40 portfolios both with 60% in SPY ETF (SPY), one with 40% in TLT ETF (TLT), and the other with 40% in AGG ETF (

Yearly Performance and Equity Curve Of 60/40 Portfolio in SPY and AGG, Annually Rebalanced

Yearly Performance and Equity Curve Of 60/40 Portfolio in SPY and AGG, Annually Rebalanced

Yearly Performance and Equity Curve Of 60/40 Portfolio in SPY and TLT, Annually Rebalanced

Yearly Performance and Equity Curve Of 60/40 Portfolio in SPY and TLT, Annually Rebalanced

Yearly Performance and Equity Curve Of 10-Month Long-Only Momentum in SPY

Yearly Performance and Equity Curve Of 10-Month Long-Only Momentum in SPY

Yearly Performance and Equity Curve Of 10-Month Long-Short Momentum in SPY

Yearly Performance and Equity Curve Of 10-Month Long-Short Momentum in SPY

