Marks and Spencer Group: Too Speculative To Buy

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Marketplace

Summary

  • British retailer Marks and Spencer Group plc saw a big uptick in price recently following its Christmas trading update. While its growth is strong, its profits are wanting.
  • High inflation has impacted Marks and Spencer's operating profit in the recent past, and going by the company's outlook can continue to do so, along with an expected weakness in consumer spending.
  • Marks and Spencer Group's market multiples do indicate upside, but given its sensitivity to broad macro conditions and also its weak current liquidity, it's too speculative to buy.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Green Growth Giants. Learn More »

Marks & Spencer Christmas Sales Expected To Be Disappointing

Oli Scarff/Getty Images News

2023 has started on a particularly good note for British retailer Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCQX:MAKSF), whose price is up by 25% over the past month. There are both sectoral and company-specific reasons for this. In

Trading Update

Source: Marks & Spencer

Revenue By Region

Source: Statista.com

Financial Snapshot

Source: Marks & Spencer

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
303 Followers
Beat the Market with the #1 Service for Clean Energy Investments

Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.