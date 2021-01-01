Ultra Clean Holdings: Still Stuck In Neutral

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.66K Followers

Summary

  • Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. got off to a good start in 2023, but the rally came to an end when the company lowered its guidance due to a weakening market.
  • Ultra Clean Holdings is down unlike most semis, but the charts suggest the stock has found support, which makes for a potential entry point.
  • Ultra Clean Holdings agrees with those who are calling for a relatively short and shallow downturn, but this may be too optimistic.
  • There is a great deal of uncertainty as to market demand, which argues in favor of taking a cautious approach toward Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Silicon wafer for integrated circuit

shenjun gong

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT), a supplier of ultra-high purity cleaning and other subsystems for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, got off to a good start in 2023 with a rally that built on the one that started last

UCTT chart

Source: finviz.com

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.66K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.