Shopify's Runway Ahead

Jan. 23, 2023 5:57 PM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP), SHOP:CA1 Comment
Liang Zhao, CFA profile picture
Liang Zhao, CFA
1.92K Followers

Summary

  • Shopify Inc. provides an essential cloud-based infrastructure that powers over 2 million merchants.
  • Shopify's investments in the full journey of merchants should pay off in the long run.
  • Shopify has a viable path to improved profitability by growing average GMV per merchant.

Shopify Germany

Sean Gallup

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSX:SHOP:CA) provides an essential Cloud-based infrastructure for e-commerce and brick-and-mortar commerce, empowering success of millions of merchants on the globe. SHOP generates revenue by providing merchants solutions (72% of total revenue) and subscription solutions (28% of total revenue). As

Statista

Statista

Capital IQ

Capital IQ

Capital IQ

Capital IQ

Capital IQ

Capital IQ

This article was written by

Liang Zhao, CFA profile picture
Liang Zhao, CFA
1.92K Followers
I was born and raised in Northeast China, and studied engineering at school. I hold a master's degree in EE from China.My first job was a software engineer at Lucent Technologies based in Beijing. Later I became interested in Finance, studied for CFA, and transitioned to a Business Analyst in FinTech. In that role I was dealing with stock trading data in my day-to-day responsibilities.In 2015 I moved to Evanston, IL. pursuing my full-time MBA at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University. I interned at UBS Equity Research, took the Asset Management Practicum at Kellogg, and participated in a number of stock pitch competitions. Throughout all those practices I became effective in financial modeling, fundamental research, and investment thesis development. I follow the broad technology sector, and particularly like tech platform businesses. My past five years have been all spent in Digital Advertising. Stock research is still my No.1 hobby. I look forward to sharing more of my thoughts on Ad Tech stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.