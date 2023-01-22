CLOU: A Solid Cloud Computing Recovery ETF

Value Prof
Summary

  • With the Fed looking to slow and eventually pause rate hikes in 2023, beaten-down tech stocks are positioned for a recovery.
  • Global X Cloud Computing ETF is a solid choice for diversified exposure to SaaS and cloud infrastructure stocks.
  • Despite its short history and relatively concentrated portfolio, CLOU has outperformed its peers since inception with a slightly lower risk profile.
  • I examine CLOU's index methodology and sector outlook to determine if it is a buy at current levels.

Valuations of most high-growth, low-profitability SaaS (Software as a Service) and cloud computing companies plummeted as the market cycle turned and investors sought stable cash flows, higher yields, and greater safety during the rapid rise of inflation and interest rates.

CLOU Investment Thesis

CLOU Investment Thesis (Global X)

CLOU Exposures

CLOU Exposures (Global X)

CLOU Top 10 Holdings

CLOU Top 10 Holdings (Global X)

Value Prof
I'm Value Prof, a market researcher and former investment advisor primarily focusing on utility and consumer stocks, dividend growth strategies, and occasional swing trades. I like to highlight high-quality, undercovered companies that offer a mix of steady growth and rising income. Drawing on my professional background in finance, technology, and entertainment, I aim to help you navigate the stock market and become a smarter, happier investor by offering well-researched, independent, and often contrarian takes on the news, politics, and the macro environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CLOU, FDN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

