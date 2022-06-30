UTF: This 7.49%-Yielding Infrastructure CEF Is A Solid Buy Today

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Marketplace

Summary

  • Infrastructure companies are a favorite of income-focused investors due to their general stability and high yields.
  • The companies in which Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund is invested held up very well in 2022 and will likely continue to be solid holdings through any recession that occurs in 2023.
  • The UTF closed-end fund has one of the best track records in terms of its distribution and currently boasts a 7.49% yield.
  • The fund can probably maintain its yield and is currently trading at a discount to the net asset value.
  • The fund could deserve to be a core holding in any investor's portfolio.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Energy Profits in Dividends. Learn More »

Global business logistics import export of red container truck on highway and freight train at port cargo shipping dock yard, Cargo airplane, Transportation industry concept, Depth blur effect

Tryaging

For many years, infrastructure companies have been among the favorite holdings of income-focused investors. There are many reasons for this, including the fact that these companies tend to be very resistant to economic cycles and enjoy remarkably stable cash flows. Unfortunately, it can

UTF 5-Yr. Chart

Seeking Alpha

UTF Top Ten Holdings

Cohen & Steers

UTF Returns vs. Index

Cohen & Steers

UTF Dividend History

CEF Connect

UTF Distributions by Type

Fidelity Investments

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
13.25K Followers
In-depth Research on underfollowed dividend stocks with 7%+ yields
Power Hedge is an independent stock research and analysis firm with a passion for macro- and microeconomic analysis. Power Hedge focuses our research primarily on dividend-paying, international companies of all sizes with sustainable competitive advantages. Power Hedge is neither a permabear nor a permabull. However, we believe that, given the current structural problems in the United States, the best investment opportunities may lie elsewhere in the world. The firm's strategy is primarily buy and hold, but will stray from that strategy on occasion. Our ideal holding period is forever, however we realize that both internal and external forces can impact an investment. For this reason, we believe that it is vital to keep a close eye on all of your investments. We do not believe in changing an investment based on short-term market swings.

Traditionally, we have not always responded to comments but in order to improve the quality of our research, comments will be reviewed and we will respond to issues regarding errors or omissions. This does not include our premium service, "Energy Profits In Dividends" which is available from the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. This service does include detailed discussions with our team both on the reports themselves and in a private forum.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Subscribers to the service have had since that time to act on it.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.