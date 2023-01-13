Graphite Dwarfs Lithium In EV Batteries - Syrah Resources, Meet Tesla

Joseph L. Shaefer profile picture
Joseph L. Shaefer
Marketplace

Summary

  • There is more graphite than lithium in EV batteries. And graphite is just as tough to find, permit, mine, and process.
  • Tesla, Inc. has taken a large step forward to secure graphite by signing an agreement with Syrah Resources Limited, an Australian company with a large mining facility in Mozambique.
  • Syrah is also currently expanding its graphite processing facility in Louisiana, which is partially funded by a grant from the DOE (U.S. Dept. of Energy).
  • It is from this facility that Tesla is looking to buy some 8000 tons of graphite per year starting in 2025.
  • It is not easy to find quality investment options in the world of graphite miners. I believe Syrah, while clearly not without risks (see below), has an inside track for growth.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Investor's Edge®. Learn More »

View of the graphite specimen. It is a crystalline form of the element carbon with its atoms arranged in a hexagonal structure. It occurs naturally in this form and is the most stable form of carbon.

Funtay/iStock via Getty Images

I created the acronym CCLANG as a mnemonic for the most important materials essential to the Electrification Revolution: Cobalt, Copper, Lithium, Aluminum, Nickel, and Graphite. Graphite is the element most used for the critical anode in every EV battery.

A picture containing graphical user interface Description automatically generated

The New Energy Era: The Lithium-Ion Supply Chain - Visual Capitalist

Diagram Description automatically generated

Visualizing the Natural Graphite Supply Problem

A picture containing table Description automatically generated

USGS - Mineral Commodity Summaries 2022, page 75, via Statista

A picture containing text, book Description automatically generated

The Key Minerals in an EV Battery

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

The New Energy Era: The Lithium-Ion Supply Chain - Visual Capitalist

Map Description automatically generated

Graphite deposits in the United States | U.S. Geological Survey (usgs.gov)

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated

Syrah Presentation

Diagram, timeline, map Description automatically generated

Syrah Reports & Presentations

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated with low confidence

Seeking Alpha

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha

Signature

Author

This article was written by

Joseph L. Shaefer profile picture
Joseph L. Shaefer
24.78K Followers
Profit from our 23-year history of sector-industry-company success

Geopolitical analyst, speaker, writer. Former professor, retired Brigadier General, Special Ops and Intelligence. I invest for myself and the world's best clients. You are welcome to join us.

Published or reviewed Wall Street Journal, Strategic Review, American Thinker, Forbes, others. I write for my own pleasure and your feedback on SA, my SA blog and on SA Marketplace site, The Investor's Edge. Author of the investment book "Bringing Home the Gold." I also write geopolitical commentary at "On Point -- National and Global Issues and Intrigues." You can see these essays gratis at https://josephlshaefer.substack.com/.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SRHYY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Unless you are a client of my portfolio management firm, Stanford Wealth Management, I do not know your personal financial situation. Therefore, I offer my opinions above for your due diligence and not as advice to buy or sell specific securities.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.