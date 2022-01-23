ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 23, 2023 7:08 PM ETServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.42K Followers

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 23, 2022 5:15 PM ET

Company Participants

David Mange - Director of Investor Relations

Tom Broughton - CEO

Bud Foshee - CFO

Henry Abbott - Chief Credit Officer

Rodney Rushing - Executive VP & COO

Conference Call Participants

Brad Milsaps - Piper Sandler

David Bishop - Hovde Group

Operator

Greetings and welcome to ServisFirst Bancshares Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, David Mange, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you, David. You may begin.

David Mange

Good afternoon, and welcome to our fourth quarter earnings call. We will have Tom Broughton, our CEO; Bud Foshee, our CFO; and Henry Abbott, our Chief Credit Officer, covering some highlights from the quarter, and then we'll take your questions.

I'll now cover our forward-looking statements disclosure. Some of the discussion in today's earnings call may include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from any projections shared today due to factors described in our most recent 10-K and 10-Q filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and ServisFirst assumes no duty to update them.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Tom.

Tom Broughton

Thank you, David. Good afternoon, and welcome to our fourth quarter conference call. I do want to make a few comments on the year, I think, in order before we move on to the 2023 outlook. We certainly are pleased with the results of the year. It's a second straight year that our earnings per share growth exceeded 20%.

Also, our return on equity exceeded 21% and our efficiency

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.