The Sunday Investor
Summary

  • XLG is a simplified version of an S&P 500 ETF, selecting only the top 50 companies and reconstituting each June. XLG's fees are 0.20%, with $1.81 billion in assets under management.
  • XLG has historically underperformed SPY and other mega-cap ETFs like OEF and MGC. The strategy hasn't worked, and one key reason is because 50 stocks is too few.
  • Besides, OEF and MGC are two other mega-cap ETFs with better fundamentals and earnings momentum. This article compares volatility, valuation, growth, and profitability for all three.
  • Focused ETFs solve the problem of over-diversification, but XLG goes too far. I don't recommend investors take a position.
Top fifty. Top 50 3d illustration on white background.

Surendra Sharma/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) provides focused exposure to the largest 50 S&P 500 companies for a 0.20% expense ratio. Essentially, it's a mega-cap ETF similar to the iShares S&P 100

XLG vs. SPY Performance

Portfolio Visualizer

XLG vs. OEF vs. MGC vs. SPY Performance

Portfolio Visualizer

XLG vs. SPY vs. OEF vs. MGC Sector Exposures

Morningstar

XLG Top Ten Holdings

Invesco

3Y Rolling Returns: XLG vs. SPY vs. OEF vs. MGC

Portfolio Visualizer

Electric Utilities Returns

Seeking Alpha

Aerospace & Defense ETF Performances: XAR, ITA, PPA vs. XLG

Seeking Alpha

XLG Fundamentals By Company vs. OEF, MGC, SPY

The Sunday Investor

Seeking Alpha Factor Grades

Seeking Alpha

S&P 500 Earnings Surprises

Yardeni Research

The Sunday Investor
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I'm a data-driven ETF analyst who likes to do deep dives into how funds are constructed and what factors are likely to make them winners or losers. I have a database of over 700 ETFs that I follow, so I'm able to show readers the best- and worst-performing funds in each category with each one I review. My preference is for stocks to have strong cash-generating and debt management qualities. I welcome all questions, comments, and suggestions for improvement, and I enjoy my time engaging with the Seeking Alpha community.

I hold a Bachelors degree in Commerce with a major in Accounting and hold a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute. I have also completed the Portfolio Management Techniques course, fulfilling the educational requirements for a Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation. I have passed CFA Level 1, and I am currently studying to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in Canada. This past November, I became a contributor for the new Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service, and enjoy working with and sharing ideas with some of the best researchers on Seeking Alpha. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

