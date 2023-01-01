Navios Maritime Partners Has Corporate Governance Issues, But One Of The Best Values Available

George Spritzer, CFA profile picture
George Spritzer, CFA
Marketplace

Summary

  • NMM is a diversified shipping company controlling 185 vessels with a gross fleet value exceeding $5 Billion and Debt/Bareboat Liabilities of $2.1 Billion.
  • NMM is highly profitable and has a 2023 forward P/E ratio of only 1.32.
  • The stock is trading at about 25% of NAV.
  • Recent tax changes have caused some non-US investors to sell NMM which partially explains the low valuation.
  • NMM has had some serious corporate governance issues in the past, but I believe CEO Angeliki Frangou may be turning over a new leaf.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Liquefied natural gas tanker ship in sea

alvarez

Written by George Spritzer, co-produced by Alpha Gen Capital

Author’s note: This article was released to Yield Hunting members on Jan. 16, 2022. Please check latest data before investing.

Overview of the Company

Navios Maritime Partners LP (

NMM Segment Data.JPG

NMM Fleet Breakdown (NMM Web Site)

NMM Earnings Highlight.JPG

NMM Recent Earnings (NMM Web site)

NMM Footnotes.JPG

NMM Earnings Footnotes (NMM Web Site)

Marketplace Service For Those Hunting For Yield

George Spritzer's top investment ideas are being featured on Alpha Gen Capital's "Yield Hunting" marketplace service.

This service is dedicated to yield/income investors who wish to avoid market froth. We encourage investors to benefit from yield opportunities within closed-end funds, business development companies, and other niche areas. For safe and reliable income streams, check out Yield Hunting.

This article was written by

George Spritzer, CFA profile picture
George Spritzer, CFA
4.16K Followers
Targeting 8+% Income Stream using CEFs, ETFs, Munis, Preferreds and REITs

George Spritzer, CFA is a registered investment advisor at Southland Investments and specializes in managing closed-end funds for individuals. George uses the following investment strategies:1) Opportunistic Closed-end fund investing: Buy CEFs at larger than normal discounts to NAV and sell them when the discounts narrow. 2) Exploit special situations: tender offers, fund terminations, fund activism, rights offerings etc. Some of my premium articles are published on Alpha Gen Capital's "Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps" https://seekingalpha.com/author/alpha-gen-capital/research

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NMM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.