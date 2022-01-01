Refinitiv Lipper U.S. Mutual Funds And ETPs Q4 2022 Snapshot: Conventional Fund And ETP Assets Under Management Rose In Q4 By A Combined $1.555 Trillion

Summary

  • TNA in the conventional funds business rose 4.41%, climbing $955.5 billion from Q3 2022 to slightly more than $22.629 trillion for Q4 2022.
  • The developed international markets funds macro-group witnessed the largest absolute and relative increase in TNA under management, jumping $203.3 billion (+10.11%) for the quarter to $2.214 trillion.
  • Long-term taxable bond funds witnessed the largest absolute decline in TNA, plummeting $18.7 billion (-1.84%) to $993.7 billion at quarter end.
  • TNA in U.S. ETPs increased 10.13% from $ 5.917 trillion for Q3 2022 to slightly less than $6.517 trillion for Q4 2022, an increase of more than $599.6 billion.
  • For Q4, the U.S. diversified equity ETPs macro-group witnessed the largest absolute (+$141.8 billion) increase in TNA (+11.52%) from the prior quarter end, climbing from $1.231 trillion for Q3 to $1.373 trillion for Q4.

In this issue of Refinitiv Lipper’s U.S. Mutual Funds & Exchange-Traded Products Snapshot, we feature a summary of total net assets (TNA), estimated net flows, new fund creations, and fund liquidations for conventional funds and exchange-traded products (ETPs) for Q4 2022 and the year.

Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

