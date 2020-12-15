Pinterest Laps Tough Comps: Accelerating Growth And Margin Expansion Ahead

Jan. 23, 2023 9:42 PM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS)
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Marketplace

Summary

  • Pinterest has garnered the attention of activist investor Elliott Management.
  • The company reported sequential growth in MAUs as it reaps the fruits of investments in machine learning.
  • The company is generating cash and has net cash equal to 15% of the market cap.
  • The stock remains compelling with margin expansion being a potential catalyst.
Pinterest Is A Visual Discovery Engine For Ideas Like Dinner Recipes, Home And Style Inspiration, And More

Rich Polk

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) may be an ideal tech stock to buy amidst a recovery in the sector. Growth came to a stand-still in 2022 as the company lapped tough comparables, but valuations have been reset courtesy of the crash

Chart
Data by YCharts

revenue

2022 Q3 Presentation

MAUs

2022 Q3 Presentation

ARPU

2022 Q3 Presentation

adjusted EBITDA

2022 Q3 Presentation

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SNAP, PINS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

