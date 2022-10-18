On October 18, 2022 I published an article on Seeking Alpha that covered the stock selection methodology used by the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index, the underlying index for Schwab's U.S. Dividend Equity Fund (SCHD). In that article I proposed a theory, to leverage this stock selection process and apply it to the Dividend Aristocrat universe of stocks. On November 1st, 2022, I launched two mock portfolios doing just that, one is an exact replication of stock selection process and the other has a slight twist that I will get to a little bit later.
Both portfolios were built using the criteria laid out in the original article. A total of 30 dividend aristocrats were chosen for each portfolio based on their ranking using the 4 factor stock selection process for the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index. The asset allocation was generated using a float adjusted market capitalization, with the maximum allocation capped at 6.67% (twice the equal weight allocation). Initially I intended to launch these portfolios on January 1st, 2023, but given that NOBL the most popular Dividend Aristocrat ETF was launched in November of 2013, I decided to launch my portfolios in November as well. Both portfolios will reinvest all dividends back into the issuing stock based on the market open price for the day following the dividend payment, and the asset allocation will remain unchanged for 1 full year. On November 1st, 2023 I will re-run the stock selection process for each portfolio and re-allocate based on the results. The intention is to see whether there is any merit to such a stock selection strategy, both portfolios will be measured against NOBL and SCHD to see if they can generate superior total returns. I will also be tracking the dividend income each portfolio generates to provide additional color on yield and growth measures. Each portfolio was funded with $10,000 of hypothetical money and no further contributions will be made.
Here are the results for both portfolios thus far.
This portfolio followed the exact criteria used by the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index. The criteria were.
Here is a snapshot of the portfolio as of January 20th, 2023.
|Symbol
|Shares
|Market Value
|Cost
|Gain/Loss
|% Gain/Loss
|ABBV
|4.547934
|680.33
|667.00
|13.33
|2.00%
|ABT
|6.695443
|755.38
|667.00
|88.38
|13.25%
|JNJ
|3.856521
|650.75
|667.00
|-16.25
|-2.44%
|CVX
|3.657234
|661.59
|667.00
|-5.41
|-0.81%
|PG
|4.951745
|707.95
|667.00
|40.95
|6.14%
|PEP
|3.709803
|630.22
|667.00
|-36.78
|-5.51%
|XOM
|5.987756
|678.71
|667.00
|11.71
|1.76%
|KO
|11.189039
|672.24
|667.00
|5.24
|0.79%
|MDT
|6.111042
|494.44
|530.00
|-35.56
|-6.71%
|CAT
|2.213786
|552.80
|484.00
|68.80
|14.22%
|ADP
|1.887312
|447.61
|455.00
|-7.39
|-1.62%
|TGT
|2.160061
|350.38
|357.00
|-6.62
|-1.85%
|MMM
|2.521363
|304.20
|316.00
|-11.80
|-3.73%
|GD
|1.097585
|255.51
|275.00
|-19.49
|-7.09%
|ITW
|1.281650
|290.01
|274.00
|16.01
|5.84%
|CL
|3.647458
|275.16
|269.00
|6.16
|2.29%
|APD
|1.027912
|312.90
|260.00
|52.90
|20.34%
|SYY
|2.306251
|179.50
|197.00
|-17.50
|-8.89%
|KMB
|1.531451
|206.94
|189.00
|17.94
|9.49%
|AFL
|2.801222
|199.03
|181.00
|18.03
|9.96%
|CTAS
|0.388061
|169.41
|166.00
|3.41
|2.05%
|NUE
|1.207407
|185.30
|163.00
|22.30
|13.68%
|TROW
|1.047008
|123.35
|112.00
|11.35
|10.13%
|WST
|0.378293
|98.19
|87.00
|11.19
|12.86%
|CLX
|0.554909
|79.11
|81.00
|-1.89
|-2.34%
|EXPD
|0.746863
|79.71
|73.00
|6.71
|9.20%
|CINF
|0.690511
|70.94
|71.00
|-0.06
|-0.09%
|HRL
|1.313240
|58.54
|61.00
|-2.46
|-4.03%
|BEN
|1.375346
|41.32
|32.00
|9.32
|29.11%
|AOS
|0.560680
|33.16
|31.00
|2.16
|6.98%
|Total
|10,244.69
|10,000.00
|244.69
|2.45%
|NOBL
|113.230838
|10,343.64
|10,000.00
|343.64
|3.44%
|SCHD
|135.538082
|10,292.76
|10,000.00
|292.76
|2.93%
As you can see not all of the 30 chosen aristocrats are performing well thus far but collectively the portfolio is doing okay. The best selections thus far have been.
Here are the monthly returns of this portfolio (labeled LFDAS), NOBL and SCHD.
|LFDAS
|YEAR
|January
|February
|March
|April
|May
|June
|July
|August
|September
|October
|November
|December
|Annual
|2022
|4.90%
|-1.79%
|3.03%
|2023
|-0.57%
|-0.57%
|Combined
|2.45%
|NOBL
|YEAR
|January
|February
|March
|April
|May
|June
|July
|August
|September
|October
|November
|December
|Annual
|2022
|6.28%
|-4.12%
|1.90%
|2023
|1.51%
|1.51%
|Combined
|3.44%
|SCHD
|YEAR
|January
|February
|March
|April
|May
|June
|July
|August
|September
|October
|November
|December
|Annual
|2022
|6.03%
|-3.44%
|2.39%
|2023
|0.53%
|0.53%
|Combined
|2.93%
The portfolio got off to a slow start with a gain of 4.9% in November which was worse than NOBL that gained 6.28% and SCHD that gained 6.03%. During December, the portfolio weathered the market pullback much better, losing only 1.79% versus a loss of 4.12% for NOBL and 3.44% for SCHD. Unfortunately this streak has not extended into January, the portfolio thus far is down 0.57% on the month, compared to a gain of 1.51% for NOBL and a gain of 0.53% for SCHD. The one caveat here is that both SCHD and NOBL have already paid one full quarterly dividend, whereas my portfolio started behind the eight ball in this department since the test was kicked off mid-quarter.
Here is a breakdown of the dividend income thus far as of January 20th 2023.
|LFDAS
|NOBL
|SCHD
|MONTH
|2022
|2023
|MONTH
|2022
|2023
|MONTH
|2022
|2023
|January
|15.07
|January
|January
|February
|February
|February
|March
|March
|March
|April
|April
|April
|May
|May
|May
|June
|June
|June
|July
|July
|July
|August
|August
|August
|September
|September
|September
|October
|October
|October
|November
|0.07
|November
|November
|December
|29.11
|December
|67.54
|December
|94.49
|TOTAL
|29.18
|15.07
|TOTAL
|67.54
|0.00
|TOTAL
|94.49
|0.00
|LIFETIME
|44.25
|LIFETIME
|67.54
|LIFETIME
|94.49
My portfolio did not capture most of the dividends from November and missed out on October income as well. Therefore this initial dividend income comparison is not really apples to apples. The portfolio has generated $15.07 in dividend income this year and should finish with a larger figure than NOBL for the quarter. It is unlikely to generate more income than SCHD as it currently has a smaller dividend yield.
As of right now my portfolio has a dividend yield of 2.73% compared to 1.90% for NOBL and 3.37% for SCHD.
Since inception the portfolio has drifted away from its starting allocation by 5.61%, which is an improvement from the absolute drift a month ago (6.38%). The table below shows the absolute drift for each individual position. I imagine that after 12 months the total drift could be much higher. There are two schools of thought on rebalancing a portfolio to its target allocation. On the one hand you can forego rebalancing and let your winners run, on the other hand you can capture short-term gains and reallocate them to worse performing positions in the hope that they will perform better down the road. I have opted to forego rebalancing this portfolio on a fixed schedule or at a specific drift target. The portfolio will be rebalanced after the first full year comes to an end and new aristocrats are selected using the original stock selection method.
|Symbol
|Starting Allocation
|Current Allocation
|Drift
|ABBV
|6.67%
|6.64%
|0.03%
|ABT
|6.67%
|7.37%
|0.70%
|JNJ
|6.67%
|6.35%
|0.32%
|CVX
|6.67%
|6.46%
|0.21%
|PG
|6.67%
|6.91%
|0.24%
|PEP
|6.67%
|6.15%
|0.52%
|XOM
|6.67%
|6.63%
|0.04%
|KO
|6.67%
|6.56%
|0.11%
|MDT
|5.30%
|4.83%
|0.47%
|CAT
|4.84%
|5.40%
|0.56%
|ADP
|4.55%
|4.37%
|0.18%
|TGT
|3.57%
|3.42%
|0.15%
|MMM
|3.16%
|2.97%
|0.19%
|GD
|2.75%
|2.49%
|0.26%
|ITW
|2.74%
|2.83%
|0.09%
|CL
|2.69%
|2.69%
|0.00%
|APD
|2.60%
|3.05%
|0.45%
|SYY
|1.97%
|1.75%
|0.22%
|KMB
|1.89%
|2.02%
|0.13%
|AFL
|1.81%
|1.94%
|0.13%
|CTAS
|1.66%
|1.65%
|0.01%
|NUE
|1.63%
|1.81%
|0.18%
|TROW
|1.12%
|1.20%
|0.08%
|WST
|0.87%
|0.96%
|0.09%
|CLX
|0.81%
|0.77%
|0.04%
|EXPD
|0.73%
|0.78%
|0.05%
|CINF
|0.71%
|0.69%
|0.02%
|HRL
|0.61%
|0.57%
|0.04%
|BEN
|0.32%
|0.40%
|0.08%
|AOS
|0.31%
|0.32%
|0.01%
|Total
|5.61%
Second Portfolio - My Modification
This portfolio modified the criteria used by the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index, replacing one of the factors. The criteria use were.
The one factor that was changed was the return on equity, and it was replaced with the return on capital. I personally like this metric better as I think it does a better job of measuring profitability.
Here is a snapshot of the portfolio as of January 20th, 2023.
|Symbol
|Shares
|Market Value
|Cost
|Gain/Loss
|% Gain/Loss
|ABBV
|4.547934
|680.33
|667.00
|13.33
|2.00%
|ABT
|6.695443
|755.38
|667.00
|88.38
|13.25%
|CVX
|3.657234
|661.59
|667.00
|-5.41
|-0.81%
|XOM
|5.987756
|678.71
|667.00
|11.71
|1.76%
|JNJ
|3.856521
|650.75
|667.00
|-16.25
|-2.44%
|MCD
|2.450747
|658.22
|667.00
|-8.78
|-1.32%
|PG
|4.951745
|707.95
|667.00
|40.95
|6.14%
|LIN
|2.191848
|720.29
|664.00
|56.29
|8.48%
|LOW
|2.752525
|562.97
|545.00
|17.97
|3.30%
|CAT
|2.154325
|537.96
|471.00
|66.96
|14.22%
|SPGI
|1.451422
|534.20
|471.00
|63.20
|13.42%
|ADP
|1.837545
|435.81
|443.00
|-7.19
|-1.62%
|TGT
|2.105596
|341.55
|348.00
|-6.45
|-1.85%
|MMM
|2.457561
|296.50
|308.00
|-11.50
|-3.73%
|GD
|1.065656
|248.07
|267.00
|-18.93
|-7.09%
|ITW
|1.244223
|281.54
|266.00
|15.54
|5.84%
|APD
|1.000237
|304.47
|253.00
|51.47
|20.34%
|AFL
|2.739379
|194.63
|177.00
|17.63
|9.96%
|CTAS
|0.385159
|168.14
|161.00
|7.14
|4.44%
|NUE
|1.177778
|180.75
|159.00
|21.75
|13.68%
|TROW
|1.018992
|120.05
|109.00
|11.05
|10.14%
|GWW
|0.185457
|103.90
|109.00
|-5.10
|-4.68%
|GPC
|0.608495
|98.42
|108.00
|-9.58
|-8.87%
|BF.B
|1.554618
|102.99
|106.00
|-3.01
|-2.84%
|CAH
|1.178818
|89.38
|89.00
|0.38
|0.42%
|WST
|0.369603
|95.93
|85.00
|10.93
|12.86%
|EXPD
|0.726343
|77.52
|71.00
|6.52
|9.19%
|HRL
|1.291712
|57.58
|60.00
|-2.42
|-4.03%
|BEN
|1.33245
|40.03
|31.00
|9.03
|29.12%
|AOS
|0.542594
|32.09
|30.00
|2.09
|6.98%
|Total
|10,417.72
|10,000.00
|417.72
|4.18%
|NOBL
|113.230838
|10,343.64
|10,000.00
|343.64
|3.44%
|SCHD
|135.538082
|10,292.76
|10,000.00
|292.76
|2.93%
As you can see the modified portfolio is thus far performing a little better than the first portfolio. The best selections thus far have been.
The best selections are similar to the first portfolio with the exception of the inclusion of Linde PLC and S&P Global in this portfolio, whereas the first portfolio had Proctor and Gamble and Nucor amongst the top 5.
Here are the monthly returns for this portfolio (labeled LFDAM), NOBL and SCHD.
|LFDAM
|YEAR
|January
|February
|March
|April
|May
|June
|July
|August
|September
|October
|November
|December
|Annual
|2022
|6.05%
|-2.45%
|3.45%
|2023
|0.70%
|0.70%
|Combined
|4.18%
|NOBL
|YEAR
|January
|February
|March
|April
|May
|June
|July
|August
|September
|October
|November
|December
|Annual
|2022
|6.28%
|-4.12%
|1.90%
|2023
|1.51%
|1.51%
|Combined
|3.44%
|SCHD
|YEAR
|January
|February
|March
|April
|May
|June
|July
|August
|September
|October
|November
|December
|Annual
|2022
|6.03%
|-3.44%
|2.39%
|2023
|0.53%
|0.53%
|Combined
|2.93%
This portfolio got off to a much better start, gaining 6.05% in November, outperforming SCHD and only slightly trailing NOBL. The portfolio fell in December but finished the month better than NOBL and SCHD, losing only 2.45% compared to losses of 4.12% and 3.44%, respectively. In January, this portfolio is doing much better than the first portfolio, through January 20th it has a gain of 0.7% and is outperforming SCHD, but not NOBL.
Here is a breakdown of the dividend income by month as of January 20th 2023.
|LFDAM
|NOBL
|SCHD
|MONTH
|2022
|2023
|MONTH
|2022
|2023
|MONTH
|2022
|2023
|January
|5.75
|January
|January
|February
|February
|February
|March
|March
|March
|April
|April
|April
|May
|May
|May
|June
|June
|June
|July
|July
|July
|August
|August
|August
|September
|September
|September
|October
|October
|October
|November
|0.07
|November
|November
|December
|31.78
|December
|67.54
|December
|94.49
|TOTAL
|31.85
|5.75
|TOTAL
|67.54
|0.00
|TOTAL
|94.49
|0.00
|LIFETIME
|37.60
|LIFETIME
|67.54
|LIFETIME
|94.49
This portfolio got off to a better start compared to the first portfolio, generating more dividend income in partial 2022 ($31.85 vs. $29.18). But since it has a lower dividend yield it was only a matter of time before the first portfolio moved into the lead. Thus far this portfolio has only generated $5.75 in dividend income this year and is projected to generate less total income this year than both NOBL and SCHD.
What will be interesting to see is which portfolio will achieve a better dividend growth rate and how dividend reinvestment will differ between the two portfolios.
Since inception the portfolio has drifted away from its starting allocation by 5.57%, which is a slight improvement from a month ago (5.64%). The table below shows the absolute drift for each individual position. Compared to the first portfolio the absolute drift here continues to be smaller and it will be interesting to see how this trend changes in the future, and what impact it may have on the long term return. The same rebalancing rules will be applied to this portfolio as to the first portfolio.
|Symbol
|Starting Allocation
|Current Allocation
|Drift
|ABBV
|6.67%
|6.53%
|0.14%
|ABT
|6.67%
|7.25%
|0.58%
|CVX
|6.67%
|6.35%
|0.32%
|XOM
|6.67%
|6.51%
|0.16%
|JNJ
|6.67%
|6.25%
|0.42%
|MCD
|6.67%
|6.32%
|0.35%
|PG
|6.67%
|6.80%
|0.13%
|LIN
|6.64%
|6.91%
|0.27%
|LOW
|5.45%
|5.40%
|0.05%
|CAT
|4.71%
|5.16%
|0.45%
|SPGI
|4.71%
|5.13%
|0.42%
|ADP
|4.43%
|4.18%
|0.25%
|TGT
|3.48%
|3.28%
|0.20%
|MMM
|3.08%
|2.85%
|0.23%
|GD
|2.67%
|2.38%
|0.29%
|ITW
|2.66%
|2.70%
|0.04%
|APD
|2.53%
|2.92%
|0.39%
|AFL
|1.77%
|1.87%
|0.10%
|CTAS
|1.61%
|1.61%
|0.00%
|NUE
|1.59%
|1.74%
|0.15%
|TROW
|1.09%
|1.15%
|0.06%
|GWW
|1.09%
|1.00%
|0.09%
|GPC
|1.08%
|0.94%
|0.14%
|BF.B
|1.06%
|0.99%
|0.07%
|CAH
|0.89%
|0.86%
|0.03%
|WST
|0.85%
|0.92%
|0.07%
|EXPD
|0.71%
|0.74%
|0.03%
|HRL
|0.60%
|0.55%
|0.05%
|BEN
|0.31%
|0.38%
|0.07%
|AOS
|0.30%
|0.31%
|0.01%
|Total
|5.57%
Portfolio Differences
Now that we have taken a closer look at each portfolio let's go over the differences between them and what impact these differences have made.
First up let's go over the 8 unique aristocrats found in each portfolio. The first portfolio owns the following unique aristocrats.
|TICKER
|% GAIN
|STARTING ALLOCATION
|IMPACT ON PORTFOLIO
|PEP
|-5.51%
|6.67%
|-0.37%
|KO
|0.79%
|6.67%
|0.05%
|MDT
|-6.71%
|5.30%
|-0.36%
|CL
|2.29%
|2.69%
|0.06%
|SYY
|-8.89%
|1.97%
|-0.18%
|KMB
|9.49%
|1.89%
|0.18%
|CLX
|-2.34%
|0.81%
|-0.02%
|CINF
|-0.09%
|0.71%
|0.00%
|-1.37%
|26.71%
|-0.62%
On average these 8 aristocrats are down 1.37% since November 1st. Their combined starting allocation in the portfolio was 26.71% and as a result their impact in the overall portfolio return thus far has been a loss of 0.62%.
Here are the 8 unique aristocrats in the second portfolio.
|TICKER
|% GAIN
|STARTING ALLOCATION
|IMPACT ON PORTFOLIO
|MCD
|-1.32%
|6.67%
|-0.09%
|LIN
|8.48%
|6.64%
|0.56%
|LOW
|3.30%
|5.45%
|0.18%
|SPGI
|13.42%
|4.71%
|0.63%
|GWW
|-4.68%
|1.09%
|-0.05%
|GPC
|-8.87%
|1.08%
|-0.10%
|BF.B
|-2.84%
|1.06%
|-0.03%
|CAH
|0.42%
|0.89%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|27.59%
|1.11%
We can clearly see these 8 aristocrats on average have performed better than the 8 unique aristocrats in the first portfolio. They also made up a slightly larger initial allocation of the portfolio and as a result played a more significant role on the overall return, +1.11%.
I believe these 16 aristocrats will be the main drivers of the long term difference between these two portfolios. Of course there are more allocation differences between the common aristocrats shared by both portfolios and that will play a role as well.
The long term goal is to determine whether this stock selection strategy has merit. This will be measured by whether or not either of these portfolios can achieve and sustain long term alpha over NOBL. I am also comparing the results to SCHD but since this ETF uses a different universe of stocks it isn't really a fair benchmark in this test. I would like to see both portfolios outpace NOBL and remain competitive when measured against SCHD. I'll be providing updates throughout the year and when the time comes to select new constituents for each portfolio.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CTAS, EXPD, HRL, JNJ, LOW, PEP, PG, TROW, WST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (3)